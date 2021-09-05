Take a look at these homes on the Zanesville market now

(Zanesville, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Zanesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

309 Dur Mel Dr, Zanesville, 43701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Wow! Come see this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home that sits on 1.31 acres. Built in 2008, this home still has a lot of like new qualities. New carpet, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer were purchased in 2019 and fresh paint in the living areas in 2021. Enjoy the back patio in your own hot tub or relax in the evenings and enjoy the country scenery on your front porch. The unfinished basement offers plenty of opportunities to make it your own. The basement is plumbed for a third bathroom as well as one half has been drywalled. Scheduled your showing today!

3135 South Pleasant Grove Rd, Zanesville, 43701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Here is a unique opportunity for peaceful living and multiple options! Just outside the city limits, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a private lot, in a privately developed neighborhood. The home has new carpet through out and is currently having one of the bathrooms remodeled. Another potential perk is that the lot is set up to allow another home placed on it, including separate utilities possible and a separate address (510 S. Pleasant Grove Circle). This parcel could be used as-is for private residence, or put in the second home to share with extended family or investment purposes. Close to Route 40 with access to I-70, makes commute to various surrounding area quick and easy.

131 Galigher St, Zanesville, 43701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $91,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This sturdy, centrally located house will make someone a great home or investment opportunity. With 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and off street parking any resident may find this steady living space appealing.Text today for a private showing.

3719 Old Coopermill Rd, Zanesville, 43701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1960

WOW! RARE FIND! Ranch home nestled upon 4.35 Acres offers 4 bedrooms with beautiful original hardwood flooring, 1 full bath, living room and an eat- in kitchen. Full unfinished walk-out basement. Easy access to ST RT 40 and interstate. Newer metal roof, windows, vinyl siding, hot water tank and 200 amp electrical box. This is an Estate. Property being sold "AS IS-WHERE IS". Seller will make no repairs. Buyer's expense for all inspections. Conventional financing or cash only. Property does need a new legal description/survey. Seller has started the process.

