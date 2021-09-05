Salisbury-curious? These homes are on the market

(Salisbury, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salisbury will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

225 Ringgold Rd, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $366,490 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen, a 2,340 square foot two-story home, offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, 9 ceilings and a two-car garage. This well-designed home has inviting foyer that is open to the functional flex room that can be used as an office, playroom or formal dining space. The functional kitchen features space efficient cabinetry and countertop space, an oversized corner pantry, spacious island with additional room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining space and the sizeable great room. The first floor also offers a powder room, coat closet and storage area. As you make your way up the stairs that are nestled in the corner of the great room you will find a vast landing. The impressive owners suite boasts an expansive bedroom, a huge walk-in closet and a contemporary owners bathroom with a large shower. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms, a spacious hall bathroom with a double vanity, and the conveniently located laundry room complete the upstairs. The Galen includes the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart Home Package through Safe Haven that speaks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular devices, giving you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Shane VanSciver D.R. Horton - Delaware

483 Lena Ln, Fruitland, 21826 2 Beds 2 Baths | $351,490 | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol, a 1,748 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms, and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with closet, the guest bathroom and a linen closet. The inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the quiet covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower and linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! Tucked away, the cozy laundry room and coat closet are located just off the two-car garage. Available features for the Bristol are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room, adding a gas fireplace, and screening in the covered porch. The upstairs option gives you a massive loft, additional bedroom, third full bathroom, storage closet and makes this home 2,401 square feet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Shane VanSciver D.R. Horton - Delaware

302 Toulson Ter, Fruitland, 21826 4 Beds 3 Baths | $348,490 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen, a 2,340 square foot two-story home, offers four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a flex room, 9 ceilings and a two-car garage. This well-designed home has inviting foyer that is open to the functional flex room that can be used as an office, playroom or formal dining space. The functional kitchen features space efficient cabinetry and countertop space, an oversized corner pantry, spacious island with additional room for seating and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the dining space and the sizeable great room. The first floor also offers a powder room, coat closet and storage area. As you make your way up the stairs that are nestled in the corner of the great room you will find a vast landing. The impressive owners suite boasts an expansive bedroom, a huge walk-in closet and a contemporary owners bathroom with a large shower. Three generously sized secondary bedrooms, a spacious hall bathroom with a double vanity, and the conveniently located laundry room complete the upstairs. The Galen includes the exclusive D.R. Horton Smart Home Package through Safe Haven that speaks to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular devices, giving you complete peace of mind living in your new home. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Shane VanSciver D.R. Horton - Delaware

935 Marquis Avenue, Salisbury, 21801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $311,990 | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in None

The Bristol, a 1,748 square foot open concept ranch home, offers two bedrooms and a flex room, two bathrooms, and 9 ceilings. A welcoming foyer leads you to the spacious guest bedroom with closet, the guest bathroom and a linen closet. The inviting flex room is a versatile space with glass French doors and an abundance of natural light. The homes well-designed kitchen features substantial cabinet space, a generous walk-in pantry, an oversized island and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is open to the ample living room and dining room that leads to the quiet covered patio. The large owners suite is a retreat in the back of the home; its private bathroom has a substantial double bowl vanity, shower and linen closet and the impressive walk in closet is a must see! Tucked away, the cozy laundry room and coat closet are located just off the two-car garage. Available features for the Bristol are a third bedroom in lieu of the flex room, adding a gas fireplace, and screening in the covered porch. The upstairs option gives you a massive loft, additional bedroom, third full bathroom, storage closet and makes this home 2,401 square feet. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Bridget M. McLaughlin D.R. Horton - Delaware