Lake City, FL

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake City

Lake City Journal
Lake City Journal
 4 days ago

(Lake City, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V11iH_0bnMhv9T00

174 Sw Crescent Street, Lake City, 32025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Condominium | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1980

REMODELED CONVENIENT TOWNHOME WITH POOL - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is close to the VA hospital boast oversized bedrooms, NEW tile that looks like wood flooring, NEW roof, NEW paint, NEW carpet, NEW quartz counters, NEW decking on the back, all this with easy access to the community’s POOL. Much more to see, so schedule your showing soon.

For open house information, contact Nate Sweat, Magnolia Real Estate Group of North FL LLC at 386-628-1552

Copyright © 2021 North Florida MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NFLMLS-112221)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eoeHa_0bnMhv9T00

1104 Sw Jamestown Glen, Lake City, 32025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1997

House currently has tenant that is month to month. A 24 hour notice is required for arrangements with tenant to show. Best after 4:30PM. Use showing time.

For open house information, contact Koby Adams, HALLMARK R.E.OF LAKE CITY at 877-755-6600

Copyright © 2021 North Florida MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NFLMLS-112584)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpT3S_0bnMhv9T00

213 Se Bream Loop, Lake City, 32025

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Adorable & updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on half an acre. This 1529 sf home has a metal roof, stylish laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, and more! 2 car garage & fenced-in back yard! Great location, close to Columbia High School!

For open house information, contact Scott Stewart Team, ROCKFORD REALTY GROUP INC at 386-755-0808

Copyright © 2021 North Florida MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NFLMLS-112435)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHtdr_0bnMhv9T00

303 Se Cr475, Branford, 32008

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Constructed in 2014, these homeowners put thought into every aspect of building their home. From insulated interior walls, to electrical outlets on the roof for Christmas lights, these small touches add even more wow factor to this gorgeous listing. Spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, walk in closets, large utility room with a wash sink, office space and a ''pool bathroom'' make this home a MUST SEE! the 3 bay barn includes two open bays and one closed. Perfect for tools, tractors and more. Also included on the property is an RV hook up with a poured slab. A security system with live video footage and monitoring option already installed. Don't Hesitate, this won't last long!

For open house information, contact TODD SHEALY, FOCUS REAL ESTATE GROUP, INC. at 352-373-3123

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEFMLS-1123291)

