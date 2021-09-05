Take a look at these homes for sale in Lake City

(Lake City, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lake City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

174 Sw Crescent Street, Lake City, 32025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Condominium | 1,506 Square Feet | Built in 1980

REMODELED CONVENIENT TOWNHOME WITH POOL - This 3 bedroom/2 bath home is close to the VA hospital boast oversized bedrooms, NEW tile that looks like wood flooring, NEW roof, NEW paint, NEW carpet, NEW quartz counters, NEW decking on the back, all this with easy access to the community’s POOL. Much more to see, so schedule your showing soon.

1104 Sw Jamestown Glen, Lake City, 32025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1997

House currently has tenant that is month to month. A 24 hour notice is required for arrangements with tenant to show. Best after 4:30PM. Use showing time.

213 Se Bream Loop, Lake City, 32025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Adorable & updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on half an acre. This 1529 sf home has a metal roof, stylish laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, and more! 2 car garage & fenced-in back yard! Great location, close to Columbia High School!

303 Se Cr475, Branford, 32008 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Constructed in 2014, these homeowners put thought into every aspect of building their home. From insulated interior walls, to electrical outlets on the roof for Christmas lights, these small touches add even more wow factor to this gorgeous listing. Spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, walk in closets, large utility room with a wash sink, office space and a ''pool bathroom'' make this home a MUST SEE! the 3 bay barn includes two open bays and one closed. Perfect for tools, tractors and more. Also included on the property is an RV hook up with a poured slab. A security system with live video footage and monitoring option already installed. Don't Hesitate, this won't last long!

