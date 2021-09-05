Pottstown-curious? These homes are on the market

(Pottstown, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pottstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3671 Saint Peters Road, Elverson, 19520 2 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in None

Sanctuary on the French Creek! Insight and perspective has been a theme in our lives over the past year; I cannot think of a better way to simplify life then a perfectly situated ranch home nestled on the French Creek in Saint Peters Village, a Chester County Historic Gem surrounded by acres upon acres of preserved game land and stocked fishing waters. With Horseshoe Trail in your backyard, Saint Peters Village upon you, Warwick Park moments away; do I even continue? Yes! It has abundant natural light from the countless windows, including large picture windows, capturing the allure of the home as you enter into the living room. The breezy tones paired with the brick wood burning fireplace lights your imagination with your own decor visions. Transitioning into the freshly renovated kitchen which features crisp white cabinetry, wood grain tile floors, deco backsplash complimenting the classic dark granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The offset breakfast room overlooking French Creek mesmerizes with the view points from the window surrounds. The kitchen continues its expansion via walk-out to the delightfully private deck and hardscape. The laundry room is convenient in location offset the kitchen. The spacious primary bedroom hosts a modern renovation to the main full bathroom featuring Travertine tile flooring, subway tile shower, and glass sliders. Bedroom two is also gracious in size and is offset the second full bathroom. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom attached directly to it, in this case with the half bathroom available for the guests down the main hall. Simple living in this block and concrete fortress complimented by the newly renovated amenities just waiting for you to call it home. This lengthy and versatile 1 acre property does convey B-1 Neighborhood Business zoning classification, privately adjoins Ridge Road (Rt 23) presenting signage opportunity depending on use, features a solid block two car garage, and situates an expanded parking footprint. Just painting the picture for diverse use and functionality in value-add opportunity, it is your dream that awaits along French Creek at 3671 Saint Peters Road. Schedule you appointment at our sanctuary today!

279 Buckhead Lane, Douglassville, 19518 5 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | 3,515 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Honey, stop the car! Douglassville's most recent street stopper is NOW AVAILABLE! 279 Buckhead Ln can be found in the Sunset Knoll community, one of the nicest developments within Amity Township. A home of this size with all its trappings, and taxes currently under $8k, is surely to be one of the most desired properties. This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been treated to several improvements by the current owners. Some of the cosmetic upgrades consist of new flooring throughout the main level and an updated bath on the 2nd story. In 2010 the basement was completed for full living enjoyment. This area includes the 5th bedroom, an estimated 700 sqft of entertaining space, a generous storage space, and an additional closet. As the years progressed, this property continued forth with an enhancing amenity. In 2015 the concrete lined swimming pool was installed, with depths varying between 3ft and 6ft. Combined with exceptional hardscaping and a direction facing westward, just imagine the perfect summer sunset. And don't worry, this peaceful space simply cannot be compromised with its private scenic views. The rearmost portion of this property is a close distance to Shirey Brothers' Orchard, a small family apple orchard known for "the BEST blue ribbon cider around". I could continue on, but this home is well appreciated and you shouldn't miss your opportunity. Contact the listing agent today and schedule a tour before its gone!

126 Sloan Road, Phoenixville, 19460 3 Beds 3 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,512 Square Feet | Built in None

Simply beautiful! Come see all this welcoming home has to offer. You can't help but notice the soaring ceilings as you come through the front door but don't miss the details of the added wainscoting and millwork. The gourmet kitchen shows off it's spacious feel and extra lighting under the cabinets to help with all your culinary adventures. The family room has large windows, a custom wall unit and a gas fireplace for those winter evenings. The main bedroom is spacious with extra recessed lighting, walk in closet and on suite bath with soaking tub and shower. Rounding out the main floor is a second bedroom with recessed lighting and a full hall bath. Upstairs there's plenty of room with loft space to relax and read a good book and a third bedroom with full bath. There are custom window treatments throughout and several upgraded ceiling fans. Then there's the walk out basement, it's huge. There's plenty of finished space for entertaining a large group and still offers no shortage of space for storage. But if outside is your thing then this is the place for you. The composite deck is gorgeous and private. There's added landscaping on the back and side of the house that makes you feel like you're in your own private garden, it's lovely. There's even a gas line installed on the deck to hook up your grill. Some extra bonuses include a sprinkler system, security system, whole house electronic air cleaner, attic fan and two sump pumps with battery back up. And if all that is not enough, then head to the clubhouse where you'll find an indoor and outdoor pool, hot tub, billiards, a gym, tennis and pickle ball and a putting green to name a few. Close to Rt 422, Rt 29, shopping and all that downtown Phoenixville has to offer.

20 Egret Way, Phoenixville, 19460 4 Beds 3 Baths | $529,715 | Townhouse | 2,877 Square Feet | Built in None

The Crofton by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction carriage home plan featuring 2,313- 2,877 square feet of living space 4 bedrooms, 2.5+ baths and a 2-car garage. The convenience of carriage home living meets the amenities of a single-family home with the Crofton. The main level eat-in kitchen with large pantry and modern island opens up to an airy, bright dining and living room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms, all with generous closet space, a hall bath, upstairs laundry, and spacious owners suite that highlights a large walk-in closet and owners bath with double vanity. *Finished Basement Option Available with Select Homesites.

