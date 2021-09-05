Take a look at these homes on the Plymouth market now

(Plymouth, MA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Plymouth than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2 Howland Ct, Middleboro, 02346 3 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1955

First time buyer? Down-sizer? This is the one for you! This 3 bedroom ranch with hardwood floors and an attached garage provides everything you need all on one level and sits on a corner lot on a dead end street! Win-Win! The beautiful, fenced in yard has many gorgeous flowers that bloom in the spring to help celebrate the new season! Centrally located so you don't have far to go to reach the highways (routes 44 and 495 are so close!), T station, town pool, parks, walking trails, tennis courts, etc., yet far enough away that it feels like an entirely different location. Vinyl siding and a newer heating and air conditioning system mean less maintenance too!

11 Highview Drive, Sandwich, 02563 2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Condominium | 1,025 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo has many recent updates including new windows and slider. Sit on the balcony and overlook the the condo complex. The front to back living room has a wood burning fireplace. The eat in kitchen has been updated with white cabinets, new countertops and appliances. The primary bedroom offers a half bath. A guest bedroom and full bathroom complete this condo. Park in the car port which has additional storage space. Looking for more storage, there is space in the lower level. Highview condominium offers a tennis court and clubhouse with indoor pool. Minutes to the Sagamore bridge and Sandwich Village. Welcome home to 11 Highview Drive.

14 Maxwell Lane, Sandwich, 02563 3 Beds 3 Baths | $835,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,579 Square Feet | Built in 2022

To Be Built in Sandwich's newest cul de sac, Lookout Ridge. This beautiful Cape Cod Heritage Model home has the perfect coastal charm and open concept floor plan. Hardwood floors will gleam throughout the first floor. The open concept kitchen will have white shaker cabinets, stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. One side offers the master suite, with walk in closet, private bath with double vanity and tile shower. Upstairs is an ideal guest quarters with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. 4 bedroom septic, central air, propane gas heat. The family room s room could be an ideal home office. Ready for the New Year. Taking reservations on additional lots.

132 Main Street, Sandwich, 02563 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1740

Located in the center of Historic Sandwich Village, the Dunbar House is a true Cape Cod Gem. Enjoy picturesque views of the Shawme Pond, Town Hall and the gristmill from the kitchen, dining room and formal living room. The pergola covered brick patio off the family room lends itself to delightful outdoor entertaining. Cozy up to the Rumsford fireplace in the family room. The 2nd floor boosts 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths, easily accessed by 2 staircases from the main floor. The first floor offers 1 bedroom with private bath, and office with a bath and charming pantry area.Make your Dream of owning & perserving a home rich in Cape Cod history a Reality.

