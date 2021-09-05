Top homes for sale in Fairbanks

(Fairbanks, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairbanks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1907 Capitol Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,737 Square Feet | Built in 1967

If you're looking for a home that needs some TLC and is livable, then this home is for you! A lot of originals fixtures throughout the home. Some noticeable improvements are architectural shingles on the roof and some updated windows. The home has 2 family rooms with one that opens up to the large backyard, making it great to enjoy the evening barbeques. Also, there is a large 24x24 cold storage shed giving you plenty of room to store those Alaskan toys out of the weather.

3111 Davis Road, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Duplex | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Two 2,000 sq ft. apt with 3,000 sq ft of warehouse space, could serve as a duplex or business space. The warehouse space boasts two 14' electric doors and can be used independently of the apartments or shared. Recently painted and new flooring in the upper unit, new System 2000 Boiler, spray foam insulation making it super efficient, city water and sewer, recycled asphalt parking lot/driveway, and separate laundry for all three areas of the structure. Easy access and visibility directly off Davis Rd. This is a great building ready to please at half the cost of new construction.

87-4 Slater Drive, Fairbanks, 99701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Condominium | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Totally updated unit in Castle Condos!! Great lighting, and open floor plan! 2 bedroom - 1 bath, in a mid-floor unit! Enjoy all the amenities, without having to worry about the hassle that comes with maintenance. Awesome location near the river, and walking distance to parks and downtown!

1430 Third Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Duplex | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Newly renovated duplex on a corner lot, walking distance to amenities and river front and only minutes to Fort Wainwright. This completely renovated Duplex features manicured landscaping, split entry up and down units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in each, individual, in unit washer and dryer accessibility and open concept main living with spacious kitchens. This property generates $3,050.00 per month and is consistently rented. This is the perfect opportunity to invest in an income generating property, you can occupy the upper unit and continue renting the lower. Schedule your showing today.

