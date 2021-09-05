CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Top homes for sale in Fairbanks

Fairbanks Bulletin
Fairbanks Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Fairbanks, AK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fairbanks than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBDg3_0bnMhsVI00

1907 Capitol Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,737 Square Feet | Built in 1967

If you're looking for a home that needs some TLC and is livable, then this home is for you! A lot of originals fixtures throughout the home. Some noticeable improvements are architectural shingles on the roof and some updated windows. The home has 2 family rooms with one that opens up to the large backyard, making it great to enjoy the evening barbeques. Also, there is a large 24x24 cold storage shed giving you plenty of room to store those Alaskan toys out of the weather.

For open house information, contact RAY BRASIER, REMAX ASSOCIATES at 907-452-6387

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147735)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O5OV_0bnMhsVI00

3111 Davis Road, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Duplex | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Two 2,000 sq ft. apt with 3,000 sq ft of warehouse space, could serve as a duplex or business space. The warehouse space boasts two 14' electric doors and can be used independently of the apartments or shared. Recently painted and new flooring in the upper unit, new System 2000 Boiler, spray foam insulation making it super efficient, city water and sewer, recycled asphalt parking lot/driveway, and separate laundry for all three areas of the structure. Easy access and visibility directly off Davis Rd. This is a great building ready to please at half the cost of new construction.

For open house information, contact SCOTT ROSENTHAL, SOMERS SOTHEBY'S at 907-456-7653

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148094)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXbhg_0bnMhsVI00

87-4 Slater Drive, Fairbanks, 99701

2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,000 | Condominium | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Totally updated unit in Castle Condos!! Great lighting, and open floor plan! 2 bedroom - 1 bath, in a mid-floor unit! Enjoy all the amenities, without having to worry about the hassle that comes with maintenance. Awesome location near the river, and walking distance to parks and downtown!

For open house information, contact KELLI POWERS, CENTURY 21 GOLD RUSH at 907-488-2100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-147983)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sgs3Z_0bnMhsVI00

1430 Third Avenue, Fairbanks, 99701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Duplex | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Newly renovated duplex on a corner lot, walking distance to amenities and river front and only minutes to Fort Wainwright. This completely renovated Duplex features manicured landscaping, split entry up and down units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath in each, individual, in unit washer and dryer accessibility and open concept main living with spacious kitchens. This property generates $3,050.00 per month and is consistently rented. This is the perfect opportunity to invest in an income generating property, you can occupy the upper unit and continue renting the lower. Schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact KASONDRA STANFORD, GOLD STANDARD REAL ESTATE at 907-978-9545

Copyright © 2021 Greater Fairbanks Board-Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GFBRAK-148286)

Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks Bulletin

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

