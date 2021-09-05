CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Paducah

Paducah News Watch
Paducah News Watch
 4 days ago

(Paducah, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paducah. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

16 White Oak Lane, Metropolis, 62960

4 Beds 5 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,682 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Spacious 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms feature their own ensuite bathrooms. This brick home features a large living room with fireplace. Large finished basement large enough for pool table, fusbol table, bar, and sectional couch. Beautiful covered back porch overlooking large backyard. Needing just a little handy work to finish up a couple of ongoing projects, this will be a wonderful family home when complete.

For open house information, contact LUCUS GRACE, FARMER & CO. REAL ESTATE at 618-524-3000

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB440543)

9520 Old Hinkleville Road, Kevil, 42053

5 Beds 6 Baths | $775,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,050 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful country estate on 11+ secluded acres. Open floor plan featuring hardwood floors, stone fireplace, 5 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 half baths. Newly finished basement with built in bunks and media room. Magnificent kitchen with granite counter tops and large island, stainless appliances and wet bar, formal dining room, and spacious master suite. Enormous exterior patio featuring a fireplace over looking 20 X 50 pool with large tanning shelf, diving board, and automatic pool cover. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Randy Bridges, RE/MAX Realty Group at 270-444-7755

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113373)

2337 Seitz Street, Paducah, 42003

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in None

Handyman Special! This could be YOUR fall project! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new owner.

For open house information, contact David Nelson, Purchase Realty Group at 270-444-6008

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-109244)

215 Ruoff, Paducah, 42003

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,286 Square Feet | Built in None

Immaculate year round water view home in Tennevue Estates. Home features three bedrooms and three tiled baths. Two primary suites (one upstairs, one downstairs) with custom walk-in closets. Beautiful hardwood floors on main floor and top of the line finishes throughout. Home has large living areas with vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, and a dual fuel heating and air system. Poured concrete construction with lots of room +/- 3200 sq feet. Enjoy one of the best views of the Tennessee River in Paducah from your beautiful deck inside your fenced back yard!

For open house information, contact Kay Holland, Fern Leaf Real Estate at 270-415-5623

Copyright © 2021 Western Kentucky Regional MLS Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WKYRMLS-113799)

See more property details

With Paducah News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

