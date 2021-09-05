House hunt Alexandria: See what’s on the market now

(Alexandria, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5304 Rutland Road, Alexandria, 71302 2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,163 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Add this property to your investment portfolio! This 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom house rents for $600/month.

1915 Shannon Road, Alexandria, 71301 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,139 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This functional and well-designed home boasts three bedrooms and one bathroom along with a generously spacious living room that's waiting to be enjoyed. The updated kitchen is well-appointed and ready for the home chef. The utility room is equipped with shelving great for extra storage. The large private yard provides plenty of outdoor space for hobby's and recreational activities. There's also an attached single space carport making grocery trips a breeze. (2018 Roof) (All showings must be schedule in advance.)

370 Philadelphia Road, Pineville, 71360 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 2013

AFFORDABLY YOURS! This 2013 3 bed/ 2 bath home is conveniently located just minutes from Hwy 28E and is zoned for Buckeye schools. New flooring in bedrooms. Situated on a 1 acre lot with a large backyard. Should qualify for VA, FHA, Conventional and possibly Rural Development financing.

31 Gordon Avenue, Alexandria, 71301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,660 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for a family to call home. This home has a it all. This home includes a new roof that is less than a year old, a newly remodeled master suite, new cabinetry throughout the kitchen, washer and dryer hookup, new flooring and fixtures throughout. Schedule your showing today!

