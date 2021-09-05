Take a look at these homes for sale in Brunswick

(Brunswick, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brunswick will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2015 Ellis Street, Brunswick, 31520 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,500 | Single Family Residence | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1918

Investor Special. Tenant occupied 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow rented for $605. Tile flooring in living areas and kitchen. Laundry connections in kitchen. Tile in bath with tub/shower insert.

352 Oak Grove Island Drive, Brunswick, 31523 4 Beds 5 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,649 Square Feet | Built in 2000

--Beautiful home on popular Oak Grove Island. This house includes 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths. Huge Master bedroom and bath with 2 walk-in closets, double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. 3 of the Bedrooms have a private full bath. Enter into a large Living Room / Dining Room combination with a double tray ceiling. The entrance floors have just been refinished. Open Kitchen / Family room with fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with granite center island cook top. Fully enclosed Entertainment room with fireplace and electric blinds that leads out to the patio. Hardwood floors, tile, high ceilings, and crown molding throughout and 2 gas log fireplaces. The Back yard can have a Golf Course view if desired, (just remove the trees). Large Laundry room leads to a 2 car garage. Golf Course memberships are available at Heritage Oaks. One A/C unit-2 months old, 2nd is 4 years old. The dimensions of all room are with the pictures. Square footage should be verified by appraiser.

405 Yacht Club Lane, St Simons Island, 31522 4 Beds 5 Baths | $2,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,323 Square Feet | Built in 2021

DEEP WATER LOT WITH SHARED 68 FOOT FLOATING DOCK. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION in desirable Yacht Club Subdivision. Master suite on main with exceptional water views. Additional bedroom and bath on main. Open floor plan with great outdoor living area and pool overlooking water. Two bedrooms, office, and bonus room with balcony on second floor. Additional lots and floor plans available.

120 Fantail Court, Brunswick, 31525 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This wonderful 2600+ sf split floor plan home offers 4 bedrooms (Bonus room is 4th bedroom) and 2 baths. Open floor concept design with formal dining room and great room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar, work desk area and a very spacious casual dining area. There is also a home office or den, and the bonus room/4th bedroom occupies the upstairs. Large Master suite is on the main floor with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower and walk in master closet. Roomy laundry room with washer/dryer. Covered patio with a Backyard that borders HOA owned green space adding to the privacy you'll find in this backyard. Community has a pool, lake and dry storage for your boat or RV. Close to FLETC, Gulf Stream, schools, county ballpark/playground and only 20 minutes to get to the BEACH!

