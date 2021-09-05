House hunt Griffin: See what’s on the market now

(Griffin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Griffin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

75 College Street, Mcdonough, 30253 3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1881

OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY! Spectacular early 1900's Victorian charmer. Lovingly restored, delighting with an inviting wrap around front porch, giant foyer & gorgeous original details. Fireside parlor, keeping room w/built in's over looking screen back porch, original hardwoods, unfin room upstairs, family room w/wall of beveled glass windows & coffered ceiling, den/library, private master suite, ton of cabinetry in kitchen w/center island, huge detached garage/workshop w/2nd level, tool shed, lush landscaping & so much more. Perfect home for B&B. Short walk to the Square! Upstairs of home open space for additional two rooms stubbed for bath approx 1800 sq ft, Barn/work shop - 24x44 two story

2350 Walker Drive, Hampton, 30228 5 Beds 3 Baths | $329,990 | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Willow Plan offers an open concept with fully trim wood cased windows, formal dining, conversational granite kitchen, 42 cabinets, tile backslash, stainless steel appliance package, bronze light fixtures, private owner's retreat with spa-like bath and more. Buyer incentives available 2-10 Builders Warranty. Photo is a rendering and not the actual home.

329 E Mcintosh, Griffin, 30223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2002

NEW ROOF on this cute step less ranch home. It's a great little starter home it has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, big backyard with a patio off the kitchen. Come check it out!

1706 Beckworth Lane, Hampton, 30228 4 Beds 3 Baths | $272,130 | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in None

Open the door to a formal dining room that is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious island kitchen opens to a casual breakfast area and flows effortlessly into a generous family room. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs offers a private bedroom suite with spa-like bath, plus large secondary bedrooms. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

