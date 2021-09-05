CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Griffin: See what’s on the market now

Griffin Post
 4 days ago

(Griffin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Griffin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Aqwp_0bnMhkgi00

75 College Street, Mcdonough, 30253

3 Beds 2 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1881

OWN A PIECE OF HISTORY! Spectacular early 1900's Victorian charmer. Lovingly restored, delighting with an inviting wrap around front porch, giant foyer & gorgeous original details. Fireside parlor, keeping room w/built in's over looking screen back porch, original hardwoods, unfin room upstairs, family room w/wall of beveled glass windows & coffered ceiling, den/library, private master suite, ton of cabinetry in kitchen w/center island, huge detached garage/workshop w/2nd level, tool shed, lush landscaping & so much more. Perfect home for B&B. Short walk to the Square! Upstairs of home open space for additional two rooms stubbed for bath approx 1800 sq ft, Barn/work shop - 24x44 two story

For open house information, contact ROBYN SHAW, Virtual Properties Realty.com at 770-495-5050

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6913195)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSb1n_0bnMhkgi00

2350 Walker Drive, Hampton, 30228

5 Beds 3 Baths | $329,990 | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Willow Plan offers an open concept with fully trim wood cased windows, formal dining, conversational granite kitchen, 42 cabinets, tile backslash, stainless steel appliance package, bronze light fixtures, private owner's retreat with spa-like bath and more. Buyer incentives available 2-10 Builders Warranty. Photo is a rendering and not the actual home.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Williams, Capshaw Marketing LLC at 678-800-1474

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9000170)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQBC5_0bnMhkgi00

329 E Mcintosh, Griffin, 30223

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2002

NEW ROOF on this cute step less ranch home. It's a great little starter home it has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, big backyard with a patio off the kitchen. Come check it out!

For open house information, contact Renee Buchanan, RE/MAX SOUTHERN at 770-227-5555

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-8995876)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJhbR_0bnMhkgi00

1706 Beckworth Lane, Hampton, 30228

4 Beds 3 Baths | $272,130 | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in None

Open the door to a formal dining room that is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The spacious island kitchen opens to a casual breakfast area and flows effortlessly into a generous family room. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs offers a private bedroom suite with spa-like bath, plus large secondary bedrooms. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact Creekstone D.R. Horton - Atlanta East

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-44523-214-44523-445230000-0156)

See more property details

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

