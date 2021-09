There seems to be a cleaning hack for everything these days, from polishing your stove top to removing limescale from your shower. But, there’s one thing most of these hacks have in common and that’s the household ingredients you need. Baking soda and white distilled vinegar seem to be the go-to for the majority of cleaning hacks, but why is this? Here, we take a look into the properties of each and consider why they’ve become so relied upon.