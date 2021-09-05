Take a look at these homes on the market in San Tan Valley

(San Tan Valley, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Tan Valley will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5642 E Preakness Drive, San Tan Valley, 85140 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,990 | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1991

!!NEW ROOF!!Beautiful two bedroom and two bath home on a large lot, fresh paint, ac is just 5 years old under warranty, restrooms just remodel, !!! no hoa!!! very low property taxes, less than 350 dls a year, Good opportunity for fist time buyers.

For open house information, contact Fernando Gonzalez, Realty ONE Group at 888-461-0101

17609 E Watford Drive, Queen Creek, 85142 3 Beds 3 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,190 Square Feet | Built in 2007

BEAUTIFULLY appointed CUSTOM BUILT home with security system, motion sensing lights and your own CITRUS TREES! NO HOA!!! VIEWS of the San Tan Mountains. GRAND stone accent entry, inground sprinkler system front and backyard. Horseshoe drive, and 3 car garage with EXTENDED slab parking and basketball hoop. HOME OFFICE. 10 ft ceilings with can lights. Kitchen boasts an EXPANSIVE island with plenty of outlets, WALK IN PANTRY, built in microwave, and dual ovens. Split master with TREY CEILINGS, reading lights measured for king bed and security door leading to oversized covered back patio. GRAND master bath with jetted soaker tub, walk in shower, water closet, separate his and hers sink/vanities, and HIS & HERS walk in CLOSETS. EXPANSIVE laundry room with built in counter/cupboards and SO MUCH storage! DIRECT ENTRY to guest bath from patio(effortless access from your future pool), Raised garden beds, RV gate with ample RV parking. Flood irrigation and bonus separate second shade patio with pavers. DESIRABLE COUNTY ISLAND provides the opportunity for horses, chickens, goats, pigs, even a bunny or two. Home is near The Queen Creek Equestrian Center, Queen Creek Botanical Gardens and just a few miles away is the the up and coming GILBERT REGIONAL PARK, featuring a lake with a relaxing walking path, amphitheater, playground, splash pad, sports courts and so much more! Don't miss out on this one of a kind move in ready CHARMER!

For open house information, contact Damian Godoy, Argo Real Estate Professionals at 480-677-4300

4384 E Alamo St, San Tan Valley, 85140 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,875 | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Come take a look at this beautiful, single-level home in the popular subdivision of Laredo Ranch. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, many upgrades such as tile flooring in all the right places, breakfast room, formal dining open to the family room, large open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, breakfast bar, pantry, large master bedroom with its own separate exit, master bathroom with separate tub/shower, double sinks, and walk in closet. Soft water loop, newer AC unit and water heater, 2 car garage, relaxing backyard with covered patio and no neighbor behind for added privacy, and so much more! Come take a look for yourself, you will not be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Chris Benson, NextHome Alliance at 480-382-4603

763 E Horizon Heights Drive, San Tan Valley, 85143 3 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,441 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Large floorplan in Johnson Ranch. Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Plenty of space for the family. HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closet. Upstairs opens to loft for extra space. New carpet on main level and stairs. Spacious backyard with covered patio. All appliances included (as-is). Hot market! Hurry before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Shawn Rogers, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200