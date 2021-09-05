Check out these homes on the Yuba City market now

(Yuba City, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Yuba City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2460 Jilla Drive, Marysville, 95961 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Looking for the perfect home with a pool? This is it! This 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with newer HVAC and recently replaced pool liner will not disappoint. Situated in East Marysville this one will not last long, Schedule your showing today!

1443 Butte Bend Ln, Yuba City, 95993 4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Absolutely beautiful single Story Home in the Established Neighborhood of Northwest Yuba City. This beautiful and pristine 4bd 2ba 2,057sqft family home is ideal for entertaining friends and family! Large Separate family room w/ nice fireplace and formal living area. Spacious entertaining kitchen with plenty of cabinets, island w/ dining bar, stainless steel appliances ie: 6 burner gas stove, microwave & dishwasher. Large Master Suite has walk-in closet & large w/bath double sinks & separate tub & shower. Overall nice size bedrooms. Custom shutters. Whole house fan. The nicely landscaped backyard was designed for low maintenance & entertaining w/covered stamped concrete patio, Nice tree house loft to enjoy the beautiful sunsets & sunrise. In ground built-in pool for family & friends to enjoy... No neighbors on back of house. Located in the Butte Vista & River Valley School District! Close to shopping, entertainment & Regency Park a short walk away! Make this delightful home yours!

428 Grant Way, Yuba City, 95991 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 1ba, 882sqft home is perfect for you! Why rent when you can buy this great starter home... This home has been nicely maintained and is move in ready. Open family and dining room concept, Kitchen w/ tile counter-tops, plenty of cabinetry & wood flooring. Overall nice size bedrooms. Above and beyond this home has to offer; wood & tile flooring through-out and newer HVAC system. Enjoy the Huge low maintenance backyard; great for pets with large separate shop in back and large fenced side yard great for RV parking possible. Located perfectly in a a quiet street with low traffic; Easy access to Hwy 20, close to King Ave Elementary School, dining & shopping. Don't miss out on this one. Won't last long in this hot market!

1462 Pabla Ct, Yuba City, 95993 5 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,263 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Take a look at this nicely maintained 5bd 3ba 2263sqft & 3car garage home that shows pride of ownership! This model has a mini suite with its own bathroom at front of house. You will love it's beautiful modern open floor plan with Formal living room & separate family area. This home is Spacious enough to accommodate your family & guest. Large family kitchen w/ granite counters, Gas stove, Built-in microwave, Dishwasher, Plenty of cabinetry & island w/ dining bar. The family/kitchen combo makes it easy to visit while cooking & enjoy the cozy fireplace! Large Master Suite has walk-in closet & large bath with double sinks & separate tub & shower. Overall nice size bedrooms. Crown molding. Leased solar. Led lights through-out. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard with concrete patio and tuff shed. Located in the Butte Vista & River Valley School District! Close to shopping, entertainment & Regency Park is just a short walk away! Make this beautiful home yours!

