CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oshkosh, WI

Check out these homes on the Oshkosh market now

Posted by 
Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Oshkosh, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oshkosh than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PY0W5_0bnMheOM00

419 Kraft Street, Neenah, 54956

4 Beds 4 Baths | $509,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,102 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Conveniently located in Mahler Farms Subdivision is where you will find this brick two story on .38 +/- wooded lot with front courtyard & side entry garage. The 2 story foyer & great room greets you upon entering with large windows allowing you to enjoy the nature of the backyard. Kitchen has maple cabinets, SS appliances and wood floors. Formal Dining has trayed ceiling and leads to the sunroom with abundant windows. The Main floor master w/ensuite is spacious and has an entrance to the backyard deck. Upstairs are three spacious BR's & 2 full baths.

For open house information, contact Mary Bosio, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50245352)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTqZK_0bnMheOM00

8570 Winncrest Road, Neenah, 54956

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This character log home is located in a quiet, secluded area. Open concept design. Spacious living areas all on a secluded 0.5 acre. Tree lined backyard and a two car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Vicky Beckman, Beckman Properties at 920-968-6000

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50245568)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23V9Th_0bnMheOM00

631 S Lake Street, Neenah, 54956

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1888

Perfect combination of character and updates! This 3 BR, 1 BA move-in ready ranch has new flooring, paint and light fixtures throughout. Step inside to be greeted with a 3 season covered porch. Living room and kitchen feature new laminate flooring. Kitchen boasts a butcher block island and an abundance of cabinetry. 3 bedrooms with new carpet. Detached 1.5 car garage. Showings start August 3, 2021. Offers presented August 6th, at 12 pm.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Holtz, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50245084)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7R90_0bnMheOM00

1005 W Bent Ave, Oshkosh, 54901

3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,082 Square Feet | Built in 1886

Come see all that this charming bungalow has to offer! Full of updates including brand new carpeting and kitchen flooring, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom (2018) and new furnace (2020). Walking distance to Congress Park and Athletic Field as well as North High School. This bright and cheerful craftsman style home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Elise M. Werry, myPro Realty at 414-434-2425

Copyright © 2021 Metro MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-METROMLSWI-1759771)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh, WI
65
Followers
218
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Real Estate
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Oshkosh, WI
Business
City
Oshkosh, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laminate Flooring#Kitchen Design#Fresh Paint#Wi#Br S 2#Ba#North High School#Mypro Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy