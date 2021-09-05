Check out these homes on the Oshkosh market now

(Oshkosh, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oshkosh than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

419 Kraft Street, Neenah, 54956 4 Beds 4 Baths | $509,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,102 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Conveniently located in Mahler Farms Subdivision is where you will find this brick two story on .38 +/- wooded lot with front courtyard & side entry garage. The 2 story foyer & great room greets you upon entering with large windows allowing you to enjoy the nature of the backyard. Kitchen has maple cabinets, SS appliances and wood floors. Formal Dining has trayed ceiling and leads to the sunroom with abundant windows. The Main floor master w/ensuite is spacious and has an entrance to the backyard deck. Upstairs are three spacious BR's & 2 full baths.

For open house information, contact Mary Bosio, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

8570 Winncrest Road, Neenah, 54956 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This character log home is located in a quiet, secluded area. Open concept design. Spacious living areas all on a secluded 0.5 acre. Tree lined backyard and a two car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Vicky Beckman, Beckman Properties at 920-968-6000

631 S Lake Street, Neenah, 54956 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1888

Perfect combination of character and updates! This 3 BR, 1 BA move-in ready ranch has new flooring, paint and light fixtures throughout. Step inside to be greeted with a 3 season covered porch. Living room and kitchen feature new laminate flooring. Kitchen boasts a butcher block island and an abundance of cabinetry. 3 bedrooms with new carpet. Detached 1.5 car garage. Showings start August 3, 2021. Offers presented August 6th, at 12 pm.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Holtz, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

1005 W Bent Ave, Oshkosh, 54901 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,082 Square Feet | Built in 1886

Come see all that this charming bungalow has to offer! Full of updates including brand new carpeting and kitchen flooring, fresh paint, remodeled bathroom (2018) and new furnace (2020). Walking distance to Congress Park and Athletic Field as well as North High School. This bright and cheerful craftsman style home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Elise M. Werry, myPro Realty at 414-434-2425