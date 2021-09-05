CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Check out these homes on the Janesville market now

Janesville News Watch
Janesville News Watch
 4 days ago

(Janesville, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Janesville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bWdBE_0bnMhccu00

1121 W State St, Janesville, 53546

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 959 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Showings to begin August 20th. Cutest little bungalow you will ever step into! This completely updated 2 bedroom has an extra large living room with wood beam ceilings, formal dining room, updated galley Kitchen. There are 2 sunny south facing bedrooms 1 with a patio door leading to the private fenced back yard! per seller updates include roof in 2013, Kitchen and baths are updated, basement is clean dry and painted, large garage is newer, newer fence, patio door to back yard, HVAC and hot water heater approximate 2008.

For open house information, contact Robin St. Clair, Allen Realty, Inc at 608-882-6840

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1917323)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV15m_0bnMhccu00

1229 E Racine St, Janesville, 53545

2 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1880

Showings begin Saturday 9/4. Adorable and affordable east side home! Spacious eat in kitchen with appliances included. Newer carpeting in the living room. Primary bedroom with a large full bathroom with a large walk in shower and plenty of storage area. 2nd bedroom and full bathroom upstairs. 2+ car garage and a nice deep backyard to enjoy. Close to schools and convenience.

For open house information, contact Adam Briggs, Briggs Realty Group, Inc at 608-755-5400

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1918928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ZHw0_0bnMhccu00

9329 N Arrowhead Shores Rd, Edgerton, 53534

3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in 1950

After 40 years of ownership here is your opportunity to own your own paradise on the Rock River on .63 acre! Only a 20 minute boat ride to Lake Koshkonong! Enjoy the serene setting and the wildlife from your back deck, patio, pier or while relaxing next to the pond. Living room features vaulted ceiling with pellet stove and staircase up to open loft. Enjoy the natural light in the family room with views of the river. Open kitchen for cooking and entertaining with access to the deck. Main floor laundry room and half bath. Primary bedroom has walk thru full bath. Two additional bedrooms. Rec room with exposed windows. Updates include: Deck and pier painted and new well in 2021. Detached two car garage! Too many great things to list....Call to view today!

For open house information, contact Ashley Nelson, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-756-4196

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1913464)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtgOn_0bnMhccu00

6455 W Grand Videre Dr, Janesville, 53548

4 Beds 4 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,924 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-bath home located on a large wooded lot in Grand Videre Estates! Built in 2018 this terrific home is only available due to a seller job transfer in November 2021...Large eat-in kitchen w/ Solid surface counters, Stainless appliances & White subway tiled backsplash overlooks the main level family room & Cozy sun-filled screened porch! Formal dining area, Living room & 1st floor laundry/Mudroom w/ Locker system round out the main level living areas...4-bedrooms upstairs including Nice primary suite w/ Walk-in closet, Double vanity plus Walk-in tiled shower! Finished lower level rec room w/ Additional 1/2 bath...Relax on the wrap around front porch & Enjoy this Gorgeous setting. Grand Videre Estates features 65 acres of hiking trails, Ponds plus Clubhouse & Pool access!

For open house information, contact Chris Mayhew, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-756-4196

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1917462)

See more property details

With Janesville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

