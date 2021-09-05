Check out these Meridian homes on the market

(Meridian, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Meridian. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5266 Mt Olive Drive, Meridian, 39301 3 Beds 0 Bath | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Wonderful Clarkdale school district home in a well established neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features updated windows, brand new inside HVAC unit, (outside unit is about 4yrs old). Spacious kitchen, large back yard and patio that would be great for entertaining guests. Very convenient to a growing downtown and Bonita Lakes shopping area and eats. If you are looking for a location right outside Meridian this is a must see. Schedule your showing today!!

5690 Rainbow Parkway, Toomsuba, 39364 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1990

One of a kind LAKE FRONT property! In gated Rainbow Lakes Community.You will not expect when you drive by that there is more behind the house! An amazing Sunroom/Entertainment Room complete with full kitchen and fireplace over looking the Lake, also another playhouse or Game room with 2 double bays for Golf carts, or other toys!! This is a must see property !!!!

5805 Gene Carr Road, Meridian, 39301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1987

This lovely home is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the country. It is situated on almost 5 acres of land with an abundance of fruit trees and Catawba worm trees that are a fisherman's dream come true! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, newly renovated kitchen with updated appliances and granite countertops. There is a large shop that is included with the property and fenced in backyard as well. This home won't last long!

