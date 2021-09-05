CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

On the hunt for a home in Cookeville? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Cookeville Daily
Cookeville Daily
 4 days ago

(Cookeville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cookeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1po52u_0bnMhZvb00

3088 Zeb Warren Rd, Cookeville, 38506

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1985

All- brick ranch meticulously maintained home in a peaceful, rural setting in Cookeville TN. Recent improvements include new roof, new gutters, new HVAC, new deck, freshly paved driveway. It's move in ready.

For open house information, contact Leslie Scott, eXp Realty at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-206401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVeb7_0bnMhZvb00

192 Mercy Lane, Cookeville, 38506

2 Beds 2 Baths | $364,929 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Adorable log cabin located on long gravel driveway back to a beautiful peaceful 40 acres with many possibilities from having farm animals to having multiple building sites or a great investment opportunity to break up the parcel and sell come of the acreage. You could even Air BNB to close proximity to an events ranch. Multiple possibilities with this one! Don't miss!

For open house information, contact Heather Skender-Newton, Skender-Newton Realty at 931-261-9001

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-204531)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJ0Tq_0bnMhZvb00

1512 Okalona Rd, Rickman, 38580

3 Beds 1 Bath | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,537 Square Feet | Built in 1900

6.6 Beautiful acres in the country. Great location, conveniently located near Algood, Cookeville and Livingston. No restrictions. Turn of the century farm house has old world charm. Needs a bit of TLC. New hot water heater. Home is occupied. Cash or conventional only. Home is being sold as is. Sq ft is not including the upstairs. Lots of home for the money.

For open house information, contact Elaina Morgan, True Blue Realty, LLC at 931-559-8783

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-205034)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EI8z_0bnMhZvb00

6801 Bob Lynn Road, Cookeville, 38501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1997

First time to ever hit the market! Down the long, winding driveway, this 3 bed, 2 bath ranch deserves your full attention. Inside, you will find large bedrooms with a master suite including a huge walk-in closet and NEW walk-in tiled shower with built-in seating. Recent updates include a new roof on the home & detached garage, all new PEX plumbing, 2 totally renovated bathrooms with new tile and amenities, all new light fixtures, new paint and trim, a new kitchen appliance package, storm shelter, just to start! New Granite countertops in your kitchen and bathrooms give you a sleek, fresh look! The formal dining room off the kitchen is perfect for entertaining or can easily be used as a study/den to give you that extra space. Outside, you will find nature at its' finest! 5 park-like acres with wildlife and mature trees abounding! A detached workshop ensures you still have room to park the cars in the attached garage while having all the extra space to work on that hobby!

For open house information, contact Dakota Langdon, Highlands Elite Real Estate LLC at 931-400-8820

Copyright © 2021 Upper Cumberland Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-UCARTN-206428)

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville Daily

Cookeville, TN
ABOUT

With Cookeville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

