Check out these State College homes on the market

(State College, PA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in State College. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

478 Manor Rd, Centre Hall, 16828 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,450 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Located in rural Centre Hall with views of the mountains and valley. Farm friends next door. Nice deck and yard, plenty of space prepared for a garden (or grass). Hook up for a heating stove (not included) in living room. Eat in Kitchen. First floor office/laundry/bath. Appliance not included. Application is required prior to showing. This is a SMOKE FREE HOME. Application and CREDIT CHECK Required. All pets to be reviewed for consideration. Water and Sewer included. Tenant responsible for electric including heat. Satellite TV/Internet.

For open house information, contact Sheila Stever, Linn Realty Group Inc at 814-353-7355

500-502 Royal Road, State College, 16801 6 Beds 4 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,613 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Investment opportunity 1.5 miles from downtown State College close to shopping, restaurants, Penn State Campus, & more! Can you say location, location, location! Two properties in one that are well-maintained with each side boasting 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. These almost mirror-image floorplans have a roomy family room that greets you at entry. From there the layout flows into a naturally light dining room & separate kitchen. Kitchens are equipped with good storage space & modern appliances. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms with closet space and a full bath with 5' tub/shower. Down in the walkout basement with patio doors, you'll find a large rec room & 2nd full bathroom. This fully rented carriage home with long-term tenants is the perfect way to start your investment portfolio or add to your already established inventory. 502 has hardwood flooring throughout and has been well maintained; 500 has lots of modern updates with newer carpeting (hardwood underneath), appliances, renovated bathrooms, finished basement, and more! Call for a tour and expense breakdown today. Leases are in place through July 2022 and tenants need 24-48 hrs notice so don't wait, call now!

For open house information, contact Kristin O'Brien, Keller Williams - State College at 814-272-3333

608 Fawn Valley Road, State College, 16803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2021

UNDER CONSTRUCTION - PROJECTED SETTLEMENT NOV/DEC 2021. Beautiful Abbey floor plan , all one floor. The open layout makes everything feel accessible: the eat-in kitchen, large family room, all three bedrooms and both baths. The owner's suite has a large walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Virginia Frank, Keller Williams - State College at 814-272-3333

140 Allegheny St, Fleming, 16835 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1870

Plenty of room in this updated 1870's home, with a closet in every room. Deep windowsills and beautiful original hardwood floors, Welcoming entry way with coat closet. Partially enclosed front porch with extra storage. Roomy kitchen with a dishwasher, pantry closet and peninsula for seating. Past the stairs to second floor is the bright and functional living room. Laundry/mudroom off kitchen leads to rear deck and yard. The back yard goes back to an alley behind properties. Though sloping, the land could cleared for a larger yard. Upstairs are the two bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath. The smaller bedroom is open to an awesome attic loft for extra bonus space.

For open house information, contact Sheila Stever, Linn Realty Group Inc at 814-353-7355