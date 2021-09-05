On the hunt for a home in Winchester? These houses are on the market

(Winchester, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Winchester. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

104 Santa Fe Ct., Stephenson, 22656 3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,990 | Townhouse | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in None

The new Skyline townhome design perfectly combines all of the style, flexibility, and personality you could ever want in your dream home. The heart of the home is the main level where the kitchen, dining room and living room flow together in an open concept design. The upper level features an owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This level can be personalized to become dual owner's suites. The lower level can be whatever you want it to be. Add a recreation room. Add a bedroom. It's your home. Make it fit your life. Use our interactive digital platform to learn more: Kitchen Visualizer- Start planning your new kitchen.

106 Rooftop Court, Stephenson, 22656 5 Beds 5 Baths | $599,000 | 5,171 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Get ready to fall in love with your new home in Snowden Bridge. This beautifully finished open-concept home has hardwood floors and 9' ceilings throughout the main floor. The kitchen is one that people dream of, with granite countertops, SS appliances, a gas range, a beautiful backsplash, a large island, and a side area that could be an office, homework area, coffee and/or wine area. There is an entry-level bedroom with a full bath and a walk-in closet, along with another room that could be used as an office space or as a formal dining room â€“ depending on the new owner's needs. The main level also has a half bath in the hall. The living room looks out over the backyard. There is a dreamy gourmet kitchen and bar stools that CONVEY. The dining room with all its windows allows for ample daylight into the kitchen. There is tile flooring in the mudroom between the garage and kitchen that has a custom-made coat rack that CONVEYS. Upstairs there is upgraded carpeting in the four bedrooms and a family room that opens to the stairs. The master bedroom is large with a seating area to one side, two walk-in closets, and a large ensuite bathroom with tile floor, dual sink granite countertop, soaker tub, and tiled shower. The remaining three bedrooms are all large enough for king-size beds and have walk-in closets. The custom-made floating nightstands CONVEY in the bedrooms. There are two full bathrooms upstairs with shower/tub combos. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Basement is completely finished with upgraded carpeting/padding, dry bar area, full bathroom with another tub/shower combo, and a large open gathering area. The French doors in the basement lead up to the backyard. This home offers plenty of storage in the utility closet and under the stairwell. The Culligan water softening system is owned. Trex deck in back yard that is fully fenced with vinyl fencing. The 2-car garage has been completely finished with wood laminate on the walls, and corrugated tin on the ceiling. There are three Ethernet connections in the house. Enjoy Snowden Bridge amenities: walking/biking trails, community pool, indoor basketball/volleyball/tennis courts. Minutes to I81 and Rt 7. Seller requests 14-day post occupancy. Professional photos coming soon.

221 West Main Street, Berryville, 22611 3 Beds 1 Bath | $330,000 | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1919

In Real Estate, Location is EVERYTHING and this house doesnâ€™t disappoint. Located on Main St and Lincoln just blocks away from downtown Berryville, this home is walking distance from all schools in Berryville. This 1919 brick home features original wood floors throughout main level with built-ins and wood trim inside. To live in a town like Historic Berryville but able to commute to Loudoun or surrounding areas is exactly what you will find when you call this your home. The potential to expand as needed is just waiting in this 3 bedroom home.

400 Weeks Court, Berryville, 22611 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in None

The Deerfield is a thoughtfully designed two-story house with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The kitchen features a walk-in pantry and island. That island includes a sink, making it perfect for food preparation, and has plenty of room for stools, so you can entertain. The kitchen looks out over the open-concept dining area and great room. All four bedroom are upstairs along with the Laundry room. The master suite includes an en suite bathroom and a spacious walk-in closet. This home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

