Check out these Pocatello homes on the market

(Pocatello, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pocatello. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4670 Kim Dr, Pocatello, 83204 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,289,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,696 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Privacy, tranquility & pure luxury Idaho living define this unique 10+ acre property. Experience a mountainside paradise with breathtaking views of the Portneuf Mountain Range & miles of hiking & riding trails our your front door. Inspired by Italian architecture, this home is rich in authentic finishes like the Trestle Bridge wooden beams to the granite cobble floors. The gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream equipped w/premium Wolf/Sub Zero/Meile appliances, walnut cabinetry, detailed millwork & ironwork.

For open house information, contact Arrow Tallman, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

5892 Noah Street, Pocatello, 83202 5 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Nestled in a quiet, sought after Chubbuck neighborhood, this 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is a must see. Custom hardwood floors cover the stairs, living room, and kitchen. Spacious living room with a large window overlooking the neighborhood. The kitchen features recently updated cabinets with granite countertops and ample countertop space. Sliding glass door off the dining area leads right onto the open deck in the backyard. Three bedrooms and a bathroom finish rounding out the upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a large family room, and two additional bedrooms, including the master with walk-in closet. Additional bathroom downstairs, laundry room, and storage room. Outside you'll find a fully-fenced backyard, detached garage with additional storage area.

For open house information, contact Brandi Townsend, Premier Properties Real Estate Co. at 208-232-5025

3000 Silverfield Way, Pocatello, 83201 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Fantastic home in the upper university area! This home is conveniently located near the hospital, Idaho State University, restaurants, gas stations, and I-15. The home sits in a desirable subdivision on a corner lot with an established yard, sprinkler system, and a fenced in backyard. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an office space. Schedule your private tour today!

For open house information, contact Marek Davis, eXp Realty LLC at 208-890-7776

3242 Iron Bend Drive, Pocatello, 83201 6 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,813 Square Feet | Built in 2019

What a gorgeous, custom-built home in the Highland Area. This stunning home has so much to offer amazing views in every direction, 6 bedrooms, 2 finished bathrooms with one more additional down stairs. 240 Volts ran to the attached 3 car garage with RV parking. Home has a dream kitchen with maple cabinets, leather granite, double ovens, large island, and a substantial sized pantry. Right off the kitchen is a cozy family room with views overlooking the beautiful valley a gas fireplace with a hand carved mantel making the home so comfortable and relaxing. Main floor laundry with so much storage, main floor master suit with a large walk in closet an appealing master bathroom that offers a walk in shower and large soaker tub, subway tile, bathroom with wall mounted faucets. Downstairs is so spacious with 10 foot ceiling, enormous windows, 3 bedrooms; an office/study off the family room, walk out basement with beautiful landscaping, an on demand water heater, basketball court with power to center court for a light to be mounted on. You won't believe the quality in this home!

For open house information, contact Isaac Mitchell, Patriot Real Estate, LLC at 208-237-6513