Dover-curious? These homes are on the market

(Dover, DE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dover will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

803 Farrall Drive, Dover, 19901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in an active 55+ community close to all amenities in Dover! Enjoy the quiet morning air on the front porch or the back patio. The open split bedroom floorplan has a comfortable flow from the living room through to the dining room and very large kitchen. So much cabinet space, plus a center island, breakfast bar, and a walk in pantry! A cozy breakfast room off the kitchen to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee. The main bedroom includes a walk in closet and a full bath with a soaking tub and stall shower. At the other end of the home are 2 guest rooms to utilize as you please - guest bedroom or perhaps an office and a craft room. This well cared for house is ready for you to call home in this friendly active adult community!

362 Mannering Drive, Dover, 19901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | 3,189 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Gorgeous, well maintained home situated on a large lot on a cul-de-sac street. This home greets you with a covered front porch and mature landscaping. Enter into the large foyer with a beautiful open staircase and hardwood flooring. If you are looking for an open floor plan with tons of space, this home will not disappoint! Main floor features include a large formal dining room, formal living room, professional home office, and family room with vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace. The cook in the family will love this gourmet kitchen with center island with storage, stainless steel appliances, tons of counter and cabinet space, and a huge pantry! Connected by the breakfast nook to the family room, this layout is great for entertaining. Sliders to the deck lead you to the fenced yard that backs to woods. Wait until you see the owner's suite! It features a separate seating area, a large walk in closet, and a full bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks. Completing the upstairs are three additional generous sized bedrooms and a full bath. The catwalk over looking the family room and foyer allows for a ton of natural lighting in this home. Additional features of this home include the main floor laundry, two car garage, new AC unit on second floor, and the unfinished basement. Located in the Caesar Rodney School District, this home offers a central location close to everything. Easy access to Rt. 1 and Rt. 13, just minutes to Dover Air Force Base, shopping, schools, and medical facilities and just 45 minutes to the Delaware Beaches. Make sure you schedule your private tour of this amazing home today!

651 Cow Marsh Creek Rd, Camden Wyoming, 19934 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, two houses on 28+acres! Each house has it's own separate electric, well, and septic system. Use the main house as your residence and the second as a rental property or in-law home. The main house is a brick ranch with a 3 car detached brick garage. This home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, den, and home office. The country kitchen has tons of beautiful all wood cabinets and plenty of counter space, bar seating, and a breakfast area with wood stove that over looks the back patio. There is a den off the kitchen that would make a great play room or game room, and the laundry provides some additional storage cabinets and a wash sink. Wait until you see this stunning, spacious owner's suite with vaulted ceilings, sky lights, huge walk in closet, and a full bath with double sinks, vanity, separate shower, and jetted tub. There are also French doors from the owner's suite that lead to the back patio. Some additional features of this home include a home office, above ground pool, and a playhouse that has a separate storage area in the back. The second home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a one car garage. With about 1600 square feet of living space, this home has a large sunroom, living room, a cozy kitchen and eating area, and a laundry closet with additional cabinets. The main bedroom in this home includes a full bath and large closet. The 28 acres is mostly open with a small wooded area. There is also an additional 3 bay, 24x50, work shop. There are two chicken houses on the property that are no longer in use. One has been partially converted to a work shop area with concrete floor and electric. This location provides the privacy of country life but with all the conveniences of town being just minutes away. Shopping, restaurants, medical care and schools are all within a 15 minute drive, you can hit the Delaware beaches in less than an hour and Dover Air Force base is just 20 minutes away. This is truly a unique property, make sure to schedule your private tour today!

194 Sedmont Cir, Smyrna, 19977 3 Beds 2 Baths | $367,490 | Townhouse | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in None

The Amelia is a 1,776 square foot contemporary, open-concept ranch twin home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. As you enter the home through the foyer enjoy the conveniently located coat closet. The two large guest bedrooms in the front of the home share a private full bathroom. Continuing down the hall, the open living room with a gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen allow for seamless entertaining. The well-appointed kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and an oversize kitchen island perfect for bar-style eating. A large master suite situated at the back of the home for privacy, includes a walk-in closet and double vanity. Enjoy outdoor living space with a covered patio off of the dining room. The spacious laundry room offers a second coat closet and is located near the two car garage and kitchen. Luxurious features included in this home are an upgraded interior trim package, luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed lighting, and a fully irrigated, sod lawn. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

