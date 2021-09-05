CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Statesville market now

Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 4 days ago

(Statesville, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Statesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

183 Falling Creek Drive, Statesville, 28625

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Ranch home on cul-de-sac lot in Sharon Trace. .79 ACRE LOT at end of street. Small neighborhood with no HOA. Quiet country setting. Completion date approximately Sept. 15,2021. Open plan with split bedrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with island (cabinets and counter tops should be installed in August). Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Craftsman-styled trim. 16' x 12' deck overlooking private backyard. Stained wood exterior compliments for a charming "Farmhouse" exterior. Located just a few miles from I-40! Close to Lake Lookout. Finished 2-Car attached garage.

For open house information, contact Kristi VanHoy, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3771970)

172 Maristone Drive, Statesville, 28625

3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Don't miss this Private and Very Secluded Property!The 3 combined parcels of 36.95 acres has a lots of potential! Seller would considers dividing the property.Minute from I-40. Fairly level with stream running through it. Partial wooded / partial cleared for farming & pasture. Several outbuildings on the property, 2 wells - one is new. House has new windows & new central Heat & Air ( mini split system). This is a great opportunity for a private estate, to build your dream home or farm. Alert the builders and developers for small subdivision. Enjoy peace and quiet in this beautiful North Iredell area with close proximity to Catawba, Troutman, State Parks, Restaurants, Retail and all Major Highways.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Kalinowski, Engel & Volkers Uptown Charlotte at 704-275-3000

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-CXN3683871)

531 Stony Point School Road, Stony Point, 28678

4 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is all about living large, 2280 sqft! Enjoy everyday... whether at your coffee bar, quite private office or relaxing times with friends and family inside or outside the home, take adventure outside on the 1.3+ acre lot... THIS IS HOME! Stony Point is centrally located- Statesville & Taylorsville are just a 15 min drive! Elem school just a 5 minute walk away! A Clayton built home with features that will please! The expansive floor plan provides the perfect split bedroom design. Enjoy a centrally located living room, kitchen, dining area, laundry, and full bath. To one side of the central area is the master suite with stunning finishes and "WOW" what a bathroom and closet! On the other side- living areas with 3 beds, office, den and jack-jill bathroom. Board and batten siding, Duracraft cabinets, stainless appliances, farmhouse style vanities, closet space... Wow- Wow- Wow! The HUGE lot is ready for outdoor fun & games - possibly a pool later on! Take a look today! Call Cory Klassett, with Re/Max Legendary to view. Cory @ 828-446-4589

For open house information, contact Cory Klassett, RE/MAX Legendary at 828-855-1055

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3758688)

143 Foy Lane, Statesville, 28625

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction home! Cute and cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in a small desired Northern Iredell County subdivision. Builder proves great quality construction, and uses quality finishes to make the house your home! This lot allows the for the home to sit up above the road and the back yard view is of a big beautiful crop field.

For open house information, contact Brent Mason, Tarheel Realty II at 704-871-8770

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3727677)

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

