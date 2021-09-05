Take a look at these homes for sale in Portland

(Portland, ME) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

61 Park Road, Windham, 04062 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,952 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Beautiful home in one of Windham's most desirable neighborhoods is ready for new owners! Current owners have been busy bringing this home to life with many updates including new slate tile flooring in the kitchen as well as a new backsplash to complement the granite countertops. Many new light fixtures throughout the home as well. It has also been painted throughout first and second floors. New tile flooring and tub fixtures in primary bedroom have been added. The fireplace was freshened up too, including a great new mantle. The sizable finished basement makes for a great family room, workout room or office. Sit back and relax on the back deck surrounded by mature trees once you make this home your very own! More photos coming soon!

56 Ashley Lane, Portland, 04103 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Condominium | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This fully furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo has all you need and more! Conveniently located to I-295 and the well-known waterfront, walking and cycling trail known as Back Cove.This home offers a warm and inviting living room, a flowing layout from the dining room to the kitchen and a private, peaceful back deck, and patio for you to enjoy morning or night. Bring your coffee or wine, and make this condo your home! Fully furnished includes a complete set of dishes, silverware and cookware in the kitchen, a large dining room table, leather living room set, bedroom set in the large bedroom and a fully set up office in the third bedroom. Furnishings don't end there! This home contains the perfect little gym as well which includes an elliptical, rowing machine and ski machine. All this can be yours!

44 Richards Street, Westbrook, 04092 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,288 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This proud Colonial stands all alone at the end of the cul-de-sac surrounded by woods. Quality, comfort, and privacy abound, yet you wouldn't know you are just 5 minutes to the Maine mall on this nature filled dead end. This home is well appointed and has all the comforts of home. The master suite with newly finished walk in shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. The walk in closet is large enough to serve as an office. The Walkout daylight basement with newly installed floors has many options for a family room or many other options. This home and its three acres are a unique package in Westbrook. Be close to everything, but feel like you live in the country! ShowingTime

3 Laurel Ridge Road, Scarborough, 04074 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Breathe in the fresh air in this majestic Colonial with an in law suite, a charming farmer's porch, set back from the road in a neighborhood setting, on 3.1 acres of lush landscaping. Surrounded by nature, privacy is paramount. Do you like to cook? The chefs kitchen has all top of the line appliances. All of this, and only a short drive to Scarborough beaches, recreational trails, 295 or 95.This well maintained home can include all furniture and all high end electronics. It needs for nothing. Everything you need to move right in.Perfect for someone looking to relocate or for anyone seeking luxury living, in a bedroom community to Portland with a top notch school system. 1st floor gym and office, could offer additional bedrooms, plenty of space for entertaining. The second floor has bookend master bedrooms, one has a fireplace and can easily be used as an in law suite with it's own entrance.The 3-car garage is large enough to store 4 cars, plenty of room for all of your toys.The chefs kitchen has a wine refrigerator built into the island, Viking appliances, a Sub Zero refrigerator, high end finishes and a pantry. Air conditioning and an automated propane generator, is also included.

