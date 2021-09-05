On the hunt for a home in Kennewick? These houses are on the market

(Kennewick, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kennewick. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4891 Smitty Dr, Richland, 99352 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MLS# 255723 This chic farmhouse is an absolute charmer, with endless custom details throughout! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a finished 3 car garage, all wrapped up into 1,836 sq/ft. As you enter the home the foyer leads you to the two, large secondary bedrooms & bathroom. You will love the beautiful coffered ceilings with shiplap. The laundry room is spacious and has a wash basin sink. Continue your way into the great room where you come to the kitchen & living room. The Kitchen features a lovely kitchen island, pantry, ample storage & full tile back splash. From here you over look the inviting living room, where the gas fire place showcased a classic full brick surround & is the perfect focal point. This home boasts high end finishes like granite and quartz countertops, engineered hardwood floors, & 4.5" trim and Huntwood cabinets, just to name a few. The amazing master suite has a full tile shower, a free standing tub, & a oversized double vanity. There is a spacious linen closet and massive walk-in closet. Just past the large dining nook, you can make your way outside to the covered patio. There is a gas BBQ stub, & plenty of room for comfortable, outdoor entertaining. The back yard is incredibly private and does feature a newly installed block fence. Why wait to built when you can have it all, and then some!/Shana Brown/CELL: 509-366-2705/Keller Williams Tri-Cities//

150 Oakland St, Richland, 99352 4 Beds 3 Baths | $454,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2018

MLS# 255666 Why build? This gorgeous rambler is just a few years old! So many wonderful features including great room with gas fireplace, built-ins and large windows looking out onto the big backyard. The large kitchen has an island with pendant lights and quartz countertops and opens up to a huge pantry with dual access from kitchen and hallway. The owner's suite includes a large walk-in closet, two sinks in bath vanity, separate tub and walk-in shower. Three additional bedrooms and another bath and a half. Outside you'll find a large fenced backyard with deck and garden area. Located in a tree-filled established neighborhood in South Richland close to shopping and a short walk from Badger Mountain Elementary School./Krista Hopkins/CELL: 509-460-1630/Krista Hopkins Homes / Keller Williams Tri-Cities//

1609 Davison Ave, Richland, 99354 7 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,475 Square Feet | Built in 1948

North Richland home in the highly desirable Gold Coast Historic District. This rare "S" house is a 2 story home with finished basement. Just minutes to the Columbia River Water front, as well as the shopping and schools. There is room for a garage or shop on this property. The kitchen has been extended and has a large open working space with huge bay windows bringing light and full view of the backyard. Kitchen also has granite tile counters and is open to the oversized dining and outside deck area. There is a flex space in the main living area that can be used for a sun room, office or hidden away kids play area along with 2 bedrooms and 3/4 bathroom. The upstairs has two bedrooms with full bath and one of the bedrooms is oversized with built-ins. The finished basement has lots of room for storage and has 3 bedrooms and a 3/4 bath. The mature landscaping provides plenty of natural shade in the backyard for afternoon BBQ's and entertaining. New 50 year energy star roof with lifetime warranty. The large fully fenced backyard has raspberries, blackberries and 3 seasons of blueberries. It is only a short walk to the river's edge, which is truly a treasure in our area./Tonya Callies/CELL: 509-430-7627/Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities/Julie Drake/CELL: 509-331-8338

1702 W 15Th Ave, Kennewick, 99337 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 1976

MLS# 256073 You do not want to miss out on this centrally located home with an inviting in ground pool!!! This lovely home features 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 baths; one of which is in the master. As you enter you are greeted by a beautiful living room that includes a wood burning fireplace. The spacious dining room is conveniently located just off the kitchen and the large family room ensures plenty of space for indoor entertaining. Just off the laundry room you will find a little room that would make a very nice pantry. Just add shelves! Heading out to the back yard you'll find your outdoor entertaining area with a great patio and a deck off the master, both highlighted by a view of the sparkling pool! The expensive updates are all taken care of as the roof was professionally replaced at the beginning of listing week and the HVAC system is only roughly 3 years old! This home is cute and move in ready! Call your favorite agent for a tour today!/Adina Brooke/CELL: 509-995-4582/Markel Properties//

