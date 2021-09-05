CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Reveals New Stealth Suit for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Cover picture for the articleAquaman’s getting some upgrades. Jason Momoa, star of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, revealed on Instagram that his Atlantean superhero will be receiving a new suit for the upcoming sequel, a same-but-different look from the design based on Arthur Curry’s original DC Comics look. The actor posted two side-by-side photos of himself in full costume, with the original coming first, leaving fans to swipe to see just what lies ahead for everyone’s favorite aquatic hero.

Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
CelebritiesComicBook

Jason Momoa Admits He Doesn't Go To The Gym

In a recent interview with Anthony Anderson on Jimmy Kimmel Live, DC star Jason Momoa told the host that he doesn't acutally go to the gym as much as you might expect. Momoa might be one of the hottest actors in Hollywood both on paper and physically, but that doesn't mean he spends his whole life trying to maintain that Adonis-like body. That's not because he doesn't work out, mind you; it's just that he's more an X-Games type, preferring to go out into the world and do practical rather than indoor exercises, unless there's an especially compelling reason to get out to the gym.
Moviescosmicbook.news

DC Snubs Superman Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie

WB and DC have snubbed the likes of Superman Henry Cavill, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, and Harley Quinn Margot Robbie. The promotion for the upcoming DC FanDome convention has started where DC released a video and poster, but ominously missing happens to be Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, and Margot Robbie.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Upcoming Jason Momoa Movies and TV Shows to Watch Out For

Jason Momoa is everywhere. The former Game of Thrones actor is riding high after starring in the popular film Sweet Girl on Netflix, with Season 2 of his Apple TV+ series See set to start streaming this weekend and a key role in Denis Villeneuve’s hotly anticipated Dune adaptation on deck. Oh, and as the DCEU continues to shift and change, he’s still the only Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in sight. Not bad for a guy who got his start on Baywatch: Hawaii.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Jason Momoa’s Net Worth?

Jason Momoa has had a phenomenal couple of years. And seeing as he’s come a long way to achieve these last few years, the road has become a testament to his range, with the variety of often rough and masculine roles he’s played on screen. It’s amazing to imagine that it’s already been over 20 years since his acting debut as Ioane in Baywatch: Hawaii–a 1999 spinoff of the original with David Hasslehoff and Pamela Anderson–and he’s still a much sought after action star. His role as Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones is still seen as one of the most important characters of the HBO series. If it weren’t for Drogo, Khaleesi wouldn’t have had an army to accompany her to Westeros, a pivotal point in the series. Also, his biggest role as The DC Universe’s Arthur Curry, aka The Aquaman, has only skyrocketed his career to astronomical heights. His latest movie, Sweet Girl, is streaming on Netflix and is currently enjoying success as one of the Top 10 List of Movies To Watch. With the Aquaman sequel just over the horizon, Jason Momoa’s net worth has more than likely Increased since his Game of Thrones days. But exactly how much money has he made?
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jason Momoa Reveals Which of His Projects His 2 Kids ‘Can’t Watch’

Keeping his career under wraps! Jason Momoa is fine with his two children seeing some of his projects — but not all. “They’re gonna see a lot [of] things that Papa’s been doing,” the actor, 42, said of daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, during a Saturday, August 14, Fitzy and Wippa appearance. “The earlier things in my career, you can’t see that. But you can see the new things.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Jason Momoa Was Like Before He Got Famous

To say that Jason Momoa has some big projects incoming for this year might be the understatement of the century. The "Aquaman" star's film "Sweet Girl" is set to debut on August 20 on Netflix, via Empire. Viewers should be expected to see Momoa at his best, which is taking on both action-packed sequences and elements of family drama. Momoa will be playing Ray Cooper, a grieving husband who vows to take down the big pharma company responsible for his wife's untimely death while trying to protect his daughter, played by Isabela Merced.
MoviesNME

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are making a buddy cop film together

Jason Momoa has confirmed he’s teaming up with Dave Bautista for a buddy cop film. The actor was asked during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden about a tweet from Bautista which suggested the pair should join forces for a “Lethal Weapon type” buddy cop movie.
MoviesSlate

The Bananas Twist in Jason Momoa’s No. 1 Netflix Hit, Explained

Upon first glance, the new movie Sweet Girl does not really seem like the kind of movie that would have a mind-blowing twist. It stars Jason Momoa as Ray Cooper and Isabela Merced as his daughter Rachel, both of whom are left devastated after Amanda (Adria Arjona), Ray’s wife and Rachel’s mother, dies of cancer. A new drug that could have saved her life was pulled off the market after a larger company, BioPrime, pays them off in order to keep a monopoly on treatment. Ray blames BioPrime’s CEO, Simon Keeley (Justin Bartha), and thus a quest for justice begins.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Batman Beyond Movie Reportedly Casting Person Of Color As Terry McGinnis

With Michael Keaton returning as an older Bruce Wayne in The Flash movie, the chances of a Batman Beyond live-action movie happening went from a pipedream to an extremely plausible outcome. At this point, reports and rumors have been swirling so much that it’s all but officially confirmed that Keaton will follow up his Flash appearance by training up his protégé Terry McGinnis in a BB film. But who will portray the Batman of the Future himself?
MoviesPosted by
Mens Journal

Back in Black: Jason Momoa Shares First Look at New Aquaman Costume

The follow up to Jason Momoa’s superhero debut in Aquaman isn’t slated for release until late 2022, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to get excited—Momoa clearly is. He’s in the middle of shooting the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and over the weekend he teased fans with a glimpse of his new costume for the upcoming film. In contrast to the shining green and gold suit featured in the first film, the new costume looks sleek in black and gunmetal. And, judging by the carefully sculpted six-pack, Aquaman’s been hitting his abs.
CelebritiesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Jason Momoa Admits His Harley Collection Is at Odds With His Eco-Friendly Stance

While the burly 6-foot 4-inch Aquaman actor might not look like the typical environmentalist, Jason Momoa has become known for his eco-friendly stance. So, when looking at the surface, Momoa’s role as an environmentalist may seem to contradict his love for all things Harley-Davidson. However, Momoa has been able to find balance when it comes to protecting the environment and riding the motorcycles he loves. Read on to learn more about Jason Momoa’s environmentalist beliefs and how he balances these views with his insane motorcycle collection.
MoviesCollider

Jason Momoa Reveals What He Did For His Son in ‘Dune’ and Why He’s Also Excited for a Sequel

Since almost the entire cast of director Denis Villeneuve's Dune was attending the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Warner Bros. decided to hold the global press junket for the film while everyone was together and in one place. While I’ll be posting most of the interviews closer to the October 22nd release date, I wanted to at least offer one of them now and decided to go with Jason Momoa.
MoviesMovieWeb

Patrick Wilson Returns as Orm in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom First Look

Our first look at Patrick Wilson in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed. Currently in production for a planned 2022 release, the upcoming sequel will see the return of many characters from the original Aquaman. This includes Wilson reprising his role as Orm Marius, aka Ocean Master, aka the former king of Atlantis. On Instagram, Wan has just unveiled a new photo of Wilson from the set of the sequel, and you can check it out below.

