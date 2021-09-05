On the hunt for a home in Sanford? These houses are on the market

(Sanford, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sanford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2035 Long Point Trail, Sanford, 27332 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,768 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful, lakefront brick home with a private dock in popular Carolina Trace - a gated community. Gorgeous home with a gourmet kitchen, porcelain tile floors, solid surface counter tops, center island, and beautiful maple cabinets. Vaulted ceiling in the great room with Palladium windows, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, and crown molding. 3 large secondary bedrooms on the lower level. 2 tier deck with a hot tub. Four season porch. Garage converted to a bonus space. Amazing lake views!

5738 Quail Ridge Drive, Sanford, 27332 3 Beds 4 Baths | $429,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,096 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Enjoy this hidden jewel in the heart of Quail Ridge on #4 fairway. Home has 3BR, 3.5BA, open with split floor plan and 9' ceilings and large bonus room located over the 2-car garage. Benefit from formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, stainless appliances, pantry and large living room with gas log fireplace. Master suite is spacious and has a jucuzzi tub with his/her sinks and separate shower. Basement could be used as an in-law suite and has kitchenette and full bath with outside entrance.

912 Merchants Court, Sanford, 27330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,239 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Welcome Home! Stunning one owner home in sought after Reserve at Carthage Colonies. Features 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath, large dining room, office, & den. Spacious owners retreat with his/hers walk in & linen closets. Upgrades throughout including in ceiling surround sound speakers in family room & kitchen with breakfast area, SS appliances, granite countertops, island & pantry. Home backs up to nature preserve. Minutes to US 1 with easy access to Raleigh, Fayetteville, area shopping, dining, golf, lakes, & parks.

547 Perth Drive, Sanford, 27332 3 Beds 2 Baths | $273,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2001

GOLF COURSE VIEW in gated, golf community of Carolina Trace. Lovely Ranch home in Sedgemoor POA with community pool. Inviting front porch to rock on, and nice deck for entertaining. Home features 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan. Unfinished bonus room that could be finished off for extra square footage! New Roof 2018, HVAC 2018. Schedule your showing today, vacant, easy to show. Fresh pine straw and home has been power washed.

