Dubuque, IA

Check out these homes for sale in Dubuque now

Dubuque Journal
 4 days ago

(Dubuque, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dubuque. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

630 Lowell, Dubuque, 52001

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1906

HOME SWEET HOME! Schedule a showing to see this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a 2 car garage situated on a corner lot. Many recent updates and move in ready!!

For open house information, contact Jason Conrad, EXIT Realty Dubuque at 563-231-7738

1941 Creek Wood, Dubuque, 52003

4 Beds 4 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Style and Function come together in this beautiful two story home. Open floor plan with two story vaulted living room. Fantastic light and views. Corner lot with side entry garage. Walk up area above the garage for storage or could be finished off for multiple purposes. Impressive entry area. Large muti-purpose recreation room in lower level. Walk from the garage into a beautiful laundry room with big locker area. Ample storage room in lower level to, 22 X 15.

For open house information, contact Peggy Nesler, American Realty of Dubuque, Inc. at 563-556-4577

2266 Antler Ridge, Dubuque, 52002

4 Beds 3 Baths | $358,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,649 Square Feet | Built in 2010

SPREAD OUT in this nicely updated 3+ bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage, walkout ranch home on a level lot. Features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, new floor through living room and kitchen, new island and with a Quartz countertop, newer carpeting, a stone fireplace in the living room, master suite with large walk-in closet, whirlpool tub and tile shower, finished lower level with a family room and non-conforming 4th bedroom. (Seller will have vinyl plank floor installed in lower level family room prior to closing) main floor laundry, deck and more! MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Ashley Erschen, Remax Advantage at 563-588-3078

2549 Matthew John, Dubuque, 52002

4 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Impressive ranch style home on corner lot. Open floor plan, newer kitchen, new flooring, lighting, Large bedrooms. Open staircase to lower level. Beautiful screened in porch. Beautifully landscaped lot with lots of privacy.

For open house information, contact Peggy Nesler, American Realty of Dubuque, Inc. at 563-556-4577

Dubuque, IA
With Dubuque Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

