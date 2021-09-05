Check out these Johnstown homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown Digest
Johnstown Digest
 4 days ago

(Johnstown, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Johnstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

307 State Street, A-1, Johnstown, 15905

2 Beds 1 Bath | $46,000 | Condominium | 875 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Enjoy hassle-free living. 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Features, Living-dining combo, kitchen with appliances. Call for more information.

For open house information, contact Sheree Speicher, SPEICHER SELECT PROPERTIES, LLC at 814-255-9500

Copyright © 2021 Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSARPA-96021714)

649 Cooper Avenue, Johnstown, 15906

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Call now to check out this three bedroom 1.5 bathroom home situated on a spacious level lot.. The back yard includes a nicely treed area and private access to Laurel Run. The combined kitchen and dining area makes for casual dining. The living room features a pretty bow window. Close access into Johnstown, Ebensburg and Seward/Armagh areas. Crawl space under the home. Great home at a great price....just add your own personal touch to make this your new home!

For open house information, contact Linda Rauch-Howard, RE/MAX POWER Associates at 814-254-4743

Copyright © 2021 Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSARPA-96024915)

725 Portage Street, South Fork, 15956

5 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in None

Many updates in this spacious 5 bedroom home with 2 baths, first floor laundry, spacious new eat in hickory kitchen, amazing large family room, reasonable taxes, coal and oil hot water heat, new windows and situated in the Forest Hills School District. Within minutes to the Pathway to the Flood trail. You will be able to move right into this home with the fresh paint and new tongue and groove ceilings!!! Showings after 4:30 on the week days.

For open house information, contact Scott Morris, CENTURY 21 ALL SERVICE, INC. at 814-269-3491

Copyright © 2021 Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSARPA-96024662)

922 Haverford Street, Johnstown, 15905

3 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,106 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Come see this well-kept 2004 built home that is located on a corner lot in the Westmont School district. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1st floor laundry. The master bedroom offers plenty of space with a on suite bathroom with double sinks. It also has a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the finished basement for additional living space. Walk out your basement to the yard to entertain your guest on the composite deck overlooking the backyard.

For open house information, contact Mallie Stephens, BHHS Preferred Johnstown at 814-701-4084

Copyright © 2021 Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CSARPA-96024785)

See more property details

With Johnstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

