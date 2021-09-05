CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Goldsboro market now

Goldsboro Bulletin
Goldsboro Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Goldsboro, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Goldsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZuVld_0bnMhGP200

400 Pear Street, Goldsboro, 27530

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,545 Square Feet | Built in 1963

*JUST LISTED!*SPACIOUS BRICK RANCH W/ EXCEPTIONAL POTENTIAL IN CARVER HEIGHTS/GOLDSBORO. FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS / 2 FULL BATHROOMS. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT LIVING AREA AND BEDROOMS. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN KITCHEN. LARGE DINING AREA IN KITCHEN WITH ACCESS TO BACK PATIO. DOUBLE CARPORT W/ EXTRA STORAGE AREA. GREAT CORNER LOT! QUICK ACCESS TO SJAFB/ DOWNTOWN GOLDSBORO AMENITIES.

For open house information, contact Patrick Nunn, SEYMOUR HOMES REALTY at 919-751-8021

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-77745)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMrg8_0bnMhGP200

103 Woodland Acres Avenue, Dudley, 28333

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,985 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Call Beth Hines for more Info 919-868-6316*ALL BRICK 1700 SF RANCH w/ Full Unfinished Basement (1200Sf extra Space) on Picturesque 1.26 Acre lot!! Totally UPDATED~FRESH Paint~ New Flooring~Sunny Kitchen w/ Painted Cabinets & NEW Counter Tops w/ SS Range + Wall Oven* Tons of Cabinets & Counter Space* Breakfast Area*Gorgeous Family Room w/ Stone Shelves on Fireplace Surround~FLEX or Bonus Room Could Be Den or Office off Kitchen~Updated Baths~ Attached Garage*Basement could Make Nice WorkShop~Conv. to SJAFB

For open house information, contact Beth Hines, Re/Max Southland Realty II at 919-773-0991

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2402222)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sljfo_0bnMhGP200

111 Fairfield Drive, Goldsboro, 27530

3 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Home listed in Lane Tree Village. Walk into this home through the covered front porch. The dining room and flex room are at the front of the home. The living room is large and features a corner fireplace. The kitchen offers a lot of cabinetry with a pantry and dining space. Upstairs is a large owner's suite with a walk-in closet, separate jetted tub/shower in the bathroom, and dual vanities. There are also two additional bedrooms and a finished bonus room. Large backyard and deck/

For open house information, contact Duke Cox, RE/MAX Complete at 919-778-8194

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-77832)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34C16A_0bnMhGP200

713 Chestnut Circle, Goldsboro, 27530

3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great investment opportunity! 3 bed, 1 bath, in the city, close to all that downtown Goldsboro has to offer! House being sold AS-IS. House is in the flood zone.

For open house information, contact Vicky Furgeson, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services McMillen& Associates Realty at 919-778-9500

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Goldsboro. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSGNC-75754)

