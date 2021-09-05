Check out these homes on the Conway market now

(Conway, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Conway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1120 Nicole Circle, Conway, 72034 3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,499 Square Feet | Built in 1994

.80 acre in beautiful Woodland Springs, this yard is amazing. Plenty of shade trees for enjoying outdoor space. 3BR 2.5BA oversized laundry room with abundance of storage. Sunroom, bonus room upstairs. Roof replaced 2009. 2 HVAC and 2 Water Heater units. Put your personal touch on this home. See Remarks.

4 Deer Lane, Mayflower, 72106 4 Beds 1 Bath | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great Fixer on the Lake. Flip it and make it your dream home on the lake or rent it out for income. Nice large lot with lake front . Need lots TLC. Roof replaced in 2019

13 Laura Lane, Conway, 72034 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in 1988

SEE REMARKS. Many updates to this charming home. Water heater 2021, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and flooring, light fixtures. Immaculate condidtion. FP has new stainless steel liner. Granite countertops, painted cabinets, 2 HVAC units. Amazing backyard with storage building, potting shed, sunroom, additional storage in garage. Wonderful cul-da-sac lot, walk to Vann and Carl Stuart schools, near walking/bike trail, resturants, shopping and more.

2 River Circle, Mayflower, 72106 5 Beds 2 Baths | $359,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,769 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This large, 5 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a corner lot in The River Plantation. Entertaining is a must with your huge covered patio that features an outdoor pizza oven, fireplace and a vaulted wood ceiling. The 5th bedroom can easily be used as a game room or theater. Separate ATV/boat garage. You will enjoy the quiet cul-de-sac and your incredible views of the Arkansas River. WELCOME HOME!!

