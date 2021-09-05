CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conway, AR

Check out these homes on the Conway market now

Posted by 
Conway Daily
Conway Daily
 4 days ago

(Conway, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Conway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Vm7K_0bnMhDkr00

1120 Nicole Circle, Conway, 72034

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,499 Square Feet | Built in 1994

.80 acre in beautiful Woodland Springs, this yard is amazing. Plenty of shade trees for enjoying outdoor space. 3BR 2.5BA oversized laundry room with abundance of storage. Sunroom, bonus room upstairs. Roof replaced 2009. 2 HVAC and 2 Water Heater units. Put your personal touch on this home. See Remarks.

For open house information, contact Velda Lueders, CBRPM Conway at 501-329-1011

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21026699)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A5VE_0bnMhDkr00

4 Deer Lane, Mayflower, 72106

4 Beds 1 Bath | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Great Fixer on the Lake. Flip it and make it your dream home on the lake or rent it out for income. Nice large lot with lake front . Need lots TLC. Roof replaced in 2019

For open house information, contact Tammy Clark, CENTURY 21 Prestige Realty at 501-982-4574

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21027669)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vu7E2_0bnMhDkr00

13 Laura Lane, Conway, 72034

4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in 1988

SEE REMARKS. Many updates to this charming home. Water heater 2021, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and flooring, light fixtures. Immaculate condidtion. FP has new stainless steel liner. Granite countertops, painted cabinets, 2 HVAC units. Amazing backyard with storage building, potting shed, sunroom, additional storage in garage. Wonderful cul-da-sac lot, walk to Vann and Carl Stuart schools, near walking/bike trail, resturants, shopping and more.

For open house information, contact Velda Lueders, CBRPM Conway at 501-329-1011

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028100)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BrCF_0bnMhDkr00

2 River Circle, Mayflower, 72106

5 Beds 2 Baths | $359,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,769 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This large, 5 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a corner lot in The River Plantation. Entertaining is a must with your huge covered patio that features an outdoor pizza oven, fireplace and a vaulted wood ceiling. The 5th bedroom can easily be used as a game room or theater. Separate ATV/boat garage. You will enjoy the quiet cul-de-sac and your incredible views of the Arkansas River. WELCOME HOME!!

For open house information, contact Robin Sanders, RE/MAX Elite Conway Branch at 501-291-3841

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028744)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Conway Daily

Conway Daily

Conway, AR
94
Followers
217
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Conway, AR
Real Estate
Conway, AR
Business
Local
Arkansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Welcome Home#Laundry Room#Shade Trees#Windows#Ar#Tlc#Fp#Atv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy