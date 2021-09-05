On the hunt for a home in Huntington? These houses are on the market

(Huntington, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

838 Memorial Park Drive, Huntington, 25701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $52,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Investment opportunity or just some TLC and make it your own! Take a tour of this 3-4 bedroom home that will make you feel like you're staying in a large cabin on a lake or in the mountains. Through the main entrance is the formal LR. To the right of the LR is a hallway leading to 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. The first bedroom on the left could also be used as a home office as it opens up to the main living space. Also from the formal LR go straight into the kitchen that's large enough for more than one chef and will lead you to large cabin like gathering room. This gathering room offers HW floors, barn board walls, a wood beam ceiling, and a cozy brick fireplace for those cold winter nights. Just off the gathering room is the owner's suite with a full bath, a wood burning stove, and the same barn board walls and wood beam ceiling that's in the gathering room. For those who enjoy the great outdoors, there is a screened in porch to the side of the house that leads to a wooden deck that wraps around the back of the house for some extra privacy. Much of the deck has been torn out. Schedule a tour today!

250 Springdale Avenue, Huntington, 25705 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Spacious home on a low traffic street, offers large living room and kitchen. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, with off street parking.

27 Quinn Drive, Proctorville, 45669 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction underway in Quinn Estates Subdivision. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, bonus room/4th bedroom over garage. Oversized 2 car garage with storage offset. All brick home on a super nice lot. Gorgeous shaker style white cabinets with quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Owner's suite offers large bedroom with huge walk in closet and custom tile shower & soaker tub in bath. Layout, price, finishes subject to change at builders discretion.

3435 Norwood Road, Huntington, 25705 3 Beds 1 Bath | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,470 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This house and 6 acres are located outside city limits. Close to Walmart on Rt 60, schools and easy access to I64. Ideally suited for a private 6 acre estate or an apartment complex. All utilities available.

