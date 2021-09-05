Take a look at these homes on the market in Rogers

(Rogers, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rogers will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10660 Bluewater Psge, Rogers, 72756 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,049,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,611 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Gated Community On Beaver Lake! Come enjoy Lake life on your own private 5.5 acre estate! Only 15 minutes to downtown Rogers & 30 Minutes to Wal-mart HQ! Don't miss this absolutely beautiful custom home with its incredible design & attention to details. The cook in your family will love this custom kitchen w/specialty drawers, lots of storage, professional appliances, coffee bar & the gorgeous marble leathered countertops as well as huge butler's pantry w/wine fridge & barn door. Master suite has access to patio, huge closet, soaking tub, make up station & walk-in shower. The 2nd master suite has its own sitting room, walk-in closet & beautiful tile shower. Home has office w/built-ins, exercise room, laundry/mud room, dining room, sun room off the dining area and its own huge art studio/craft room. Enjoy the covered front porch w/great views as well as back covered patio w/fireplace, rod iron fence, fire pit, garden area & sprinkler system. 4 car garage w/part heated & cooled. 3 Community Docks & swim deck.

27 S Sechrest Cir, Rogers, 72758 5 Beds 7 Baths | $2,375,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,981 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Breathtaking golf-front estate situated on .85 acre lot & quiet street in premier Pinnacle Country Club. Thoughtfully designed w/entertainment in mind this residence boasts both formal & casual living spaces featuring floor-to-ceiling windows & sun-filled rooms of panoramic views. Open living concept features gourmet kitchen w/generous island, butler’s pantry, top of line appliances, coffee bar, eat in area & spacious living room. Completing the main level is the formal dining, stately study, 2 BRS, fabulous craft/utility room, mud room & owner’s suite w/fireplace & sophisticated bath. Lower level w/rec room, full bar area, catering kitchen, theater room, 3 additional guest suites, exercise room, flex space & abundant storage. Expansive exterior living areas w/outdoor grilling kitchen & spectacular golf views! Recent updates include: New Roof, covered deck w/Trex composite decking, outdoor kitchen, complete landscaping design, stonework & drainage system, upgraded theater system, security & smart home technology.

8002 Pine Ln, Rogers, 72756 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1997

With a little TLC, this could be your dream lake house! This 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan home sits on .32ac of land in Beaver Shores, just 0.7 miles from the community boat landing and 1.1 miles from 12 Bridge public access. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Huge bonus room in basement right off the 2-car garage would make a great man-cave or entertaining space. Large deck in backyard to relax on when not enjoying neighborhood walks down to the lake. All appliances convey. Brand new condensing unit. $5k flooring allowance with an acceptable offer. Great location for someone who wants to live near Beaver Lake and yet be within 15 minutes of downtown Rogers. This lake retreat is sold As-Is.

11 Singleton St, Eureka Springs, 72632 6 Beds 6 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,977 Square Feet | Built in 1897

A cozy well established Bed and Breakfast located in the Eureka Springs Historical District. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac where you can enjoy a relaxing stay. Great location just a short walk down a tree lined path to Spring Street where the shops begin. A comfortable, commercial residents with a history of being a boarding house with three separate sections that can be used for longer term rental or turned into a spacious home. Located in a prized area, this home could be a great weekend get-a-way or seasonal retreat.

