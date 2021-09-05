Check out these Utica homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

(Utica, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Utica will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1509 Roberta Lane, Utica, 13501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch is ready for you! They removed the carpeting to show off the hardwoods. Removed the trees & brush & shrubs out front. Added a new gas line for the new gas stove & electricals updated and new box. All new cable wiring too. The new roof, new driveway, new central air & new furnace makes this ranch all the more appealing.

209 Glendale Ave. Lot 9, New Hartford, 13413

4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,495 Square Feet | Built in 2018

If you can dream it, R. Kessler & Associates can build it. Lets build your dream home here! Pricing varies based on plans and finishes selected.

152 Beebe Road, Columbia, 13357

4 Beds 3 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Large doublewide set on a private 3 acre wooded setting. Great potential for this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. There is a fireplace in the living room and large open living area. Being Sold as-is.

6221 Nys Rt 26 Highway, Westmoreland, 13490

4 Beds 1 Bath | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,650 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Well maintained cape with cathedral ceilings in living room, central air, two fireplaces, large dining room, sun room, newer kitchen and bath, deck, above ground pool on 18 acres including your own pond. Also very large shed/barn. The basement is being professionally sealed today Tuesday 5/25.

With Utica Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

