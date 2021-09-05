Check out these Marysville homes on the market

(Marysville, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marysville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

13013 E. Gibson St Unit M123, Everett, 98204 2 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Condominium | 852 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Fabulous move in ready, ground floor, condominium!!! This quiet 852 square foot corner unit condo has new paint and carpet throughout, 2 bedrooms, one with a walk in closet, 1 bathroom, a lovely sunken living room, with a cozy wood burning fireplace to heat up your cool winter nights! There is also a large glass sliding door to let in lots of light, and give access to a covered outdoor patio space for year round enjoyment, and 2 parking spaces! This peaceful community is located close to, shopping, restaurants, Lake Stickney Park, which has an off lease dog area, and a perfect location for the commuters with quick freeway access!

8413 9Th St Se, Everett, 98208 3 Beds 1 Bath | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This 3 bedroom, 1 bath rambler sits on a perfectly sized lot w/fully fenced backyard, perfect for pets and play. Home has newly installed heat pump, refinished hardwood floors, new interior paint and trim. This house literally speaks to everyone! Come put the finishing touches on it, and make it yours! Perfect location in established neighborhood, close to shopping, schools, bus line, and Boeing freeway.

11007 143Rd Ave Ne, Lake Stevens, 98258 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,682 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Spectacular Custom 2-Story home on one ACRE in Glenmore. Thoughtfully planned home elements include custom-designed interior detailing, craftsman millwork, hardwoods and stone...ALL QUALITY finishes! Gorgeous Great room w/panoramic windows, Floor to Ceiling GRAND FIREPLACE! Gourmet kitchen boasts quartz counters, SS Apps, HUGE walk-in pantry, wine storage/frig, Island seating. Main floor office. Luxurious Primary Suite w/private deck, 5 Piece Bath, stand alone soaking tub, double headed shower & walk in closet. Bonus RM w/wet bar, cabinets & beverage frig. Upstairs Laundry. Covered deck w/lights & gas BBQ hookup for year-round entertaining! Bring your toys: Large garage w/RV parking, custom shelves, benches & uppers! You will be impressed!

11816 25Th Dr. Se, Everett, 98208 5 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,236 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome home to this pristine Silver Lake resale in coveted Parkland Place. Home features spacious kitchen with slab granite countertops and large center island. Great dining room and family room space round out this open floor plan. This home also includes a main floor bedroom with connecting 3/4 bath, and a covered deck with cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs features a huge loft/bonus room, owner's suite including 5 piece bath, and 3 additional bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced with easy to maintain landscaping. Easy access and close to all amenities. Don't miss this one!

