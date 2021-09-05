Check out these homes for sale in Saint Cloud now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St Cloud Updates
St Cloud Updates
 4 days ago

(Saint Cloud, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Saint Cloud than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jyTv_0bnMh0Mf00

307 Gumtree Street Ne, Saint Joseph, 56374

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Welcome home! This 3 BR 2 BA bi-level sits in a family-friendly neighborhood. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with walk-in closets. Stainless steel appliances. The furnace and AC were updated in 2014 Water heater is only 2 years old. New windows and exterior doors and steel siding. There is an additional 16X20 garage that includes a 10X20 loft. This home backs up to a community park.

For open house information, contact Janel Morgan, RE/MAX Results at 320-251-2200

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6015268)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8PtF_0bnMh0Mf00

222 19Th Avenue N, Saint Cloud, 56303

4 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in 1922

HIS WON'T LAST!! 4 BDS, 2 BATH, HARD WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, ORIGINAL WOODWORK, FORMAL DINING W/ BUILT-IN HUTCH, NICE 24X28FT GARAGE. GREAT NORTHSIDE LOCATION.

For open house information, contact James Boos, RE/MAX Results at 320-251-2200

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5729073)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OlBN_0bnMh0Mf00

2004 River Links Drive, Cold Spring, 56320

2 Beds 2 Baths | $357,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by LUMBER ONE AVON this 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Stall Garage Patio Home with an Office. The River Links Plan #5 inludes 1530 SQFT Finished. Meet with our New Construction Specialist to pick out all of your options. Homes can be modified to meet your needs.

For open house information, contact Josh Hirschfeld, Hirschfeld Real Estate at 320-493-1269

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5710164)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWGaB_0bnMh0Mf00

1709 Red Fox Road, Saint Cloud, 56301

4 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,214 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Meticulously maintained rambler with all the updates you've been seeking! You will fall in love with the main floor that hosts a large living room with a large brick fireplace and vaulted ceilings. An updated kitchen with hardwood floors, granite tops, tiled backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room offers additional storage with the wrap around cabinetry, that is perfect for entertaining. The main floor is complete with two bedrooms. A spacious master bedroom with private access to the deck and a 3/4 bath with heated tile floors and granite tops. The second bedroom also spacious in size is located next to the fully tiled bath with granite tops and main floor laundry. The lower level offers a sizeable family room, flex space and two additional bedrooms with a full bath. Fully finished/heated garage offers an additional access to the lower level. Pristine backyard with incredible landscape featuring a stone water feature and fountain, perennials, and a garden shed.

For open house information, contact Emily Schmitt, VoigtJohnson at 320-774-2400

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6026003)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

