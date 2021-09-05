Take a look at these homes on the market in Great Falls

(Great Falls, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Great Falls. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

46 W Ulm Road, Ulm, 59485 1 Bed 1 Bath | $159,000 | 732 Square Feet | Built in 1968

They say water is gold and if it is, you've hit the jackpot with this 5 acre piece in Ulm! The property has two wells; one is 600' with 6 gallons a minute and produces delicious, drinkable water, per seller. The other well is 150' with some alkaline. Currently, the property has an older single-wide trailer that is livable. Enjoy two garages. One is a quonset that is 44' 4''long by 18' wide. The other is a smaller quonset garage. The property offers corrals for livestock and a coop for chicken. Concrete waterers stay. Machinery and big steel water tanks are not included in the sale, but are available separately. The school buses are being removed prior to closing. Buyers to verify all representations to their own satisfaction. Public gas in the road, but has not been brought to property. The propane tank on the property is not reliable and will be removed prior to closing.

801 Coyote Court, Great Falls, 59404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Attractive multi-level three bedroom, two bath home in quiet Fox Farm cul-de-sac. Hickory kitchen cabinets with all new kitchen appliances. Vaulted ceilings and lots of windows make the dining room bright and cheery. Sunny living room with Sothern exposure. All bedrooms on the upper level including master bedroom with private bath. Lower level family room with sliding glass door to nicely landscaped fenced back yard. Handy washer/dryer space. Additional amenities include alarm system, central air, attached double car garage, storage shed and sprinkling system. Call Travis Manus at 406-590-4965, or your real estate professional.

1616 Adams Boulevard, Great Falls, 59404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1979

''A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams.'' Dream of owning your own home? This is a great place to start! 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, plenty of yard space and a 720 sq.' garage are included with this tied-down 1979 mobile home on almost a half-acre. You can enjoy the pleasures of community living but in the country! Located between Vaughn and Great Falls, you will have easy access to I-15, Highway 200, and everything the Electric City has to offer. Listed by Polly Pearson and Abby Williams.

175 Sun Loop Lane, Great Falls, 59404 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1976

One of only 100 homes or so with irrigation off of the Sun Prairie Water District. Solid built 4 bedroom home sitting on 2.5 acres! Nice three season porch for relaxing in. Storage galore with a detached 720 sq foot garage, storage shed, and a massive 1800 sq foot shop.Metal roof, soffit and fascia. Newer siding, furnace, A/C, and windows. Irrigation pipe comes with the property. Schedule a showing with your agent today!

