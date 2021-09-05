CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner Mordecai Breaks SMU Record with 7 Touchdown Passes

By John E. Hoover
Maybe former Oklahoma quarterback Tanner Mordecai just needed a clear path, with no future NFL players in front of him.

In his first start with SMU on Saturday, Mordecai broke the school record with seven touchdown passes in a 56-9 victory over Abilene Christian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkDAq_0bnMgwr900
Tanner Mordecai SMU Athletics

It was Mordecai’s first start since the 2017 Texas Class 6A Division II state championship game — a span of 1,351 days, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The seven TDs also tied the American Athletic Conference record.

Mordecai came to OU from Midway High School in Waco, TX, in 2018, but was behind Kyler Murray in 2018, Jalen Hurts in 2019 and Spencer Rattler in 2020. With Rattler back for Lincoln Riley’s Sooners in 2021, Mordecai transferred to SMU, where he is reunited with former Sooners tight end Grant Calcaterra, who retired from football at OU because of concussions, then transferred to Auburn, then SMU.

Mordecai’s first two touchdown throws went to Calcaterra as the Mustangs quickly seized a 14-0 lead.

He then threw two TDs to Danny Gray and another to Rashee Rice as SMU led 35-3 at halftime. In the second half, he hooked up twice for TDs with Nolan Matthews.

Mordecai finished the day by completing 24-of-30 passes for 317 yards.

