Check out these Rocky Mount homes on the market

(Rocky Mount, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rocky Mount will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

606 S Second Street, Pinetops, 27864 2 Beds 1 Bath | $41,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Great STARTER HOME or INCOME PRODUCING PROPERTY! Current rent $400 month to month on VERBAL LEASE! BRING AN OFFER!

217 Herron Street, Rocky Mount, 27803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well Maintained 3 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath all Brick Home that features and open Living Room and Dining Room, Hardwood Floors throughout, Unfinished Bonus room great for Hobbies and a Paved Driveway!!! Call Today for your Private Showing.

6284 Bulluck School Road, Rocky Mount, 27801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,613 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming country cottage with 4 acres- perfect for a small farm! This home has beautiful, original hard wood floors through out and gorgeous glass door knobs. Master bedroom is on the first floor and has a huge walk in closet and bathroom. The second bedroom downstairs is right across from a full bathroom. Upstairs has 2 bedroom with a shared full bath. The HVAC upstairs is 2 years old, new windows and this property is absolutely stunning with mature trees. Don't let this one get away! Huge dining room with fireplace .

1684 Blue Heron Drive, Nashville, 27856 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful all brick home located in The Landing Phase III with community pond. Enter through the large foyer with office /study to the right, then into the open great room, with fireplace, w/ Open concept kitchen with & large open dining, large, deep island with sink and tons of cabinet space under cabinet lights, SS appliances , granite counter tops built in microwave. Mud room off the 2 car garage into the spacious laundry room . Bedroom #2 down with full bath. Master suite on primary level with walk-in-closet, separate toilet room, double vanities, walk in tile shower and a garden tub. Bedrooms 3 & 4 upstairs with full bathroom including a tub/ shower combo. Large bonus room. Hardwoods in the primary living area. Screened porch. Energy Efficient features.& LED lighting. 1 yr. limited builder warranty. This is the Wooten floor plan.

