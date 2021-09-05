CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Check out these Rocky Mount homes on the market

Posted by 
Rocky Mount Journal
Rocky Mount Journal
 4 days ago

(Rocky Mount, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rocky Mount will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BZ8G_0bnMgsKF00

606 S Second Street, Pinetops, 27864

2 Beds 1 Bath | $41,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Great STARTER HOME or INCOME PRODUCING PROPERTY! Current rent $400 month to month on VERBAL LEASE! BRING AN OFFER!

For open house information, contact Clio Carroll, Keller Williams Pinehurst at 910-692-5553

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2397240)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWifR_0bnMgsKF00

217 Herron Street, Rocky Mount, 27803

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Well Maintained 3 Bed / 1 1/2 Bath all Brick Home that features and open Living Room and Dining Room, Hardwood Floors throughout, Unfinished Bonus room great for Hobbies and a Paved Driveway!!! Call Today for your Private Showing.

For open house information, contact Adam Bartholomew, MOOREFIELD REAL ESTATE LLC at 252-442-8900

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMAARNC-100270297)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10132r_0bnMgsKF00

6284 Bulluck School Road, Rocky Mount, 27801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,613 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming country cottage with 4 acres- perfect for a small farm! This home has beautiful, original hard wood floors through out and gorgeous glass door knobs. Master bedroom is on the first floor and has a huge walk in closet and bathroom. The second bedroom downstairs is right across from a full bathroom. Upstairs has 2 bedroom with a shared full bath. The HVAC upstairs is 2 years old, new windows and this property is absolutely stunning with mature trees. Don't let this one get away! Huge dining room with fireplace .

For open house information, contact Lauren McDaniel Rawls, BHHS PRIME PROPERTIES at 252-321-1990

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Greenville-Pitt Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPARNC-100265820)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOYiO_0bnMgsKF00

1684 Blue Heron Drive, Nashville, 27856

4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful all brick home located in The Landing Phase III with community pond. Enter through the large foyer with office /study to the right, then into the open great room, with fireplace, w/ Open concept kitchen with & large open dining, large, deep island with sink and tons of cabinet space under cabinet lights, SS appliances , granite counter tops built in microwave. Mud room off the 2 car garage into the spacious laundry room . Bedroom #2 down with full bath. Master suite on primary level with walk-in-closet, separate toilet room, double vanities, walk in tile shower and a garden tub. Bedrooms 3 & 4 upstairs with full bathroom including a tub/ shower combo. Large bonus room. Hardwoods in the primary living area. Screened porch. Energy Efficient features.& LED lighting. 1 yr. limited builder warranty. This is the Wooten floor plan.

For open house information, contact Four Seasons TEAM, Four Seasons Sales at 252-462-0022

Copyright © 2021 NCRMLS/ Rocky Mount Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMAARNC-100262708)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
150
Followers
207
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Business
Rocky Mount, NC
Real Estate
City
Rocky Mount, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Laundry Room#Hobbies#Great Starter Home#Bedrooms 3 4#Four Seasons Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy