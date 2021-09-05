Check out these Bloomington homes on the market

(Bloomington, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bloomington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

606 Harvey Road East, Downs, 61736 4 Beds 4 Baths | $735,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,911 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Stunning all brick home with 4930 total square footage and lots of upgrades throughout! Fabulous setting nestled in the woods on 3.4 acres AND is in highly rated, Tri-Valley School District. Quality newer custom 8' glass double entry doors opens to a grand wood staircase with iron balusters. New wood flooring in main living area on the main level. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets, island/breakfast bar, soapstone/granite counter tops, tile floor, new kitchen gas range, stainless steel appliances. Kt pass-through with custom stained glass windows. Remodeled MBR/large shower, newer cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, heater and granite counters. Lower level has fabulous bar area, beer tap, refrigerator, wine cooler, wine cellar with cork walls, all newer tile flooring in lower level. Fabulous large laundry room with newer cabinetry, sink, W/D, DW, frig, wall oven, storage pantry, granite counters and wood ceiling with recessed lighting. Iron management water system, reverse Osmosis water filter for refrigerator. Basement has 10" concrete walls, has a sump pump but hardly runs because it has gravity floor footing tile drainage to back of home. New large patio with 4 seasons cover, new concrete, new basement exit door and stairway to patio, new deck off of screened in porch, new 1100 gallon Spa, new culvert & concrete driveway, beautiful new 42 x 40 Cleary Bldg with large concrete apron, finished metal heated interior with 15' ceiling, LED florescent lighting, full restroom, large 14' high, 12' wide door to accommodate a Motorhome, so many updates!! New Train A/C for main level and upper level. Update list available.

For open house information, contact Don Sutton, RE/MAX Choice at 309-664-8500

1006 Barker Street, Bloomington, 61701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,125 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This is an estate. The home is being sold "as is" It has amazing potential with an attached, one car garage too! Three bedrooms and one and half baths. Eat in kitchen and nice sized living room. Full basement was recently decontructed due to some water seepage from last "100 year rains". Fenced yard with deck. Super close to Miller Park and the Miller Park Zoo. This home could be cute as a button with a little effort!

For open house information, contact Tracy Haas Riley, Berkshire Hathaway Central Illinois Realtors at 309-663-7653

3508 Shepard Road, Normal, 61761 2 Beds 3 Baths | $188,000 | Townhouse | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Check out this AWESOME 2 story end unit townhome on an oversized lot. On the 2nd floor there's two master bedrooms each with their own private bathroom and walk-in closet. The 2nd floor also features a nice sized laundry room. On the main floor there's a living room with a corner gas fireplace, kitchen with a tile backsplash and extra built-in cabinets. In the basement there's a finished family room area with an egress window plus a rough-in for a bath. TONS of living and storage space for a GREAT price!! This home is a MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Tracy Patkunas, RE/MAX Rising at 309-340-1000

1905 Withers Lane, Bloomington, 61704 4 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,154 Square Feet | Built in 2003

There is no need to look any further, this is the perfect home located in the ever so desirable, Tipton Trails Subdivision. You come in to the awesome 2 story entry and immediately your eyes are directed to the beautiful hardwood curved staircase. Your home office also has hardwood floors and is just waiting to be set up. If you need a little extra privacy, there are glass french doors that you can shut, between the office and the family room. You've got plenty of room to host the holidays or dinner parties in your formal dining area (which also has those gorgeous hardwood floors in it). The open concept eat in kitchen, with oversized island that has granite counter tops and plenty of space for everyone to gather around, was updated in 2013. It now comes equipped with double wall ovens, wall microwave, stainless steel gas cooktop and stainless steel vent hood that is vented to the exterior, all in 2013. The refrigerator and dishwasher were new in 2010. There is so much kitchen storage space with the additional cabinets added under the cooktop, custom spice rack, pots and pan drawer and large pantry. I can't forget to mention the tile backsplash that was also added in 2013. The flow continues right in to the family room that has hardwood floors and built ins surrounding the fireplace. All 4 bedrooms are on the second level of the home and have the same amazing hardwood floors. The master suite has his and her closets (which are both very nice sized), double vanity, walk in shower and whirlpool tub. 2 of the other bedrooms have walk in closets and the 3rd bedroom has double doors, no bifold doors here. There is plenty of space in the full hall bath that also has a double vanity and tub/shower combo. But wait, there is more, the basement also has a finished family room, a fun play area that's under the stairs, a flex room with closet and 2 windows but not an egress window, a half bath, another whole side that is unfinished and is perfect for rec room or workout area and you have a large storage area. You won't have to worry about your sump pump when the electricity goes out, this home has a Water Powered Backup Sump Pump that was new in 2019. You can access The Constitution Trail right at the end of the street and the Incredible Park/Spray Park and Pavillon is also right down the road.

For open house information, contact Kristal Green, RE/MAX Rising at 309-340-1000