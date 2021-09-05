CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Joplin-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Joplin Updates
Joplin Updates
 4 days ago

(Joplin, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Joplin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Spq38_0bnMgmH700

1721 S Main Street, Galena, 66739

2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Investment property. House is in need of major repair. No seller financing. Cash or bank loan only. Buyer needs to be pre-qualified or have proof of funds. This house is also bundled with 2 other houses. MLS#205729

For open house information, contact Susi Yust, PRO 100 Inc., REALTORS at 417-782-0800

Copyright © 2021 Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OGARMO-212269)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpMp3_0bnMgmH700

3234 Oak Ridge Drive, Joplin, 64804

4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Nestled in one of the most unique neighborhoods, close to hospitals and I44.this 4 bedroom home has a ton of character with lots of built ins, fenced yard, basement, 2 car garage and it's gone green with solar panels.solar panels to be conveyed free and clear at close of escrow.

For open house information, contact Shane Merrill, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-224-1761

Copyright © 2021 Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OGARMO-213754)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ge4E_0bnMgmH700

2814 Tranquil Waters Court, Joplin, 64801

4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Have your cake and eat it too!! Here is your opportunity to have a better than new , custom home without the wait or stress. This stunning home is only 1 year old and has custom finishes and upgrades throughout. One level living with an AMAZING great room that is highlighted by a gorgeous coffered ceiling and a stunning 7 foot quartz island. Spend the morning in the sunroom warmed by a gas fireplace and the afternoon entertaining on the patio with a built-in grill and lovely views. If relaxing is more your style, you have to see the master suite! Soaking tub, tile shower, and a safe room built into the closet are just a couple of the highlights. Three additional bedrooms each have access to a full restroom. Truly too much to mention. Full amenity sheet is available.

For open house information, contact Just Call Jo Team, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY OF SWMO at 417-623-9900

Copyright © 2021 Ozark Gateway Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OGARMO-214349)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1yCT_0bnMgmH700

None, Joplin, 64804

2 Beds 1 Bath | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Prime 2.78 Acres of I-44 Highway Frontage with easy access, located North of the Joplin Industrial Park and East of the round-a-bout. Property contains a 1234 +/- square foot residence featuring two bedrooms, one bath, living/dining area, woodburning fireplace, an open kitchen, a two car attached carport, rear privacy fenced patio with water garden, attached storage building, storm shelter and an above ground pool. The 40x60 detached workshop is complete with 220 electric, two 10' overhead doors, water spigot and is also plumbed for a bathroom. With yearly billboard land lease on I-44, 3 phase wiring and city water available across the street. Perfect for a variety of uses!!!

For open house information, contact Laura Daly, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60157531)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Joplin Updates

Joplin Updates

Joplin, MO
167
Followers
219
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Joplin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
City
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Realtors#House#Pro 100 Inc#Exp Realty#Llc#Just Call Jo Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy