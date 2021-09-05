Joplin-curious? These homes are on the market

(Joplin, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Joplin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1721 S Main Street, Galena, 66739 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,000 | Single Family Residence | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Investment property. House is in need of major repair. No seller financing. Cash or bank loan only. Buyer needs to be pre-qualified or have proof of funds. This house is also bundled with 2 other houses. MLS#205729

3234 Oak Ridge Drive, Joplin, 64804 4 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Nestled in one of the most unique neighborhoods, close to hospitals and I44.this 4 bedroom home has a ton of character with lots of built ins, fenced yard, basement, 2 car garage and it's gone green with solar panels.solar panels to be conveyed free and clear at close of escrow.

2814 Tranquil Waters Court, Joplin, 64801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Have your cake and eat it too!! Here is your opportunity to have a better than new , custom home without the wait or stress. This stunning home is only 1 year old and has custom finishes and upgrades throughout. One level living with an AMAZING great room that is highlighted by a gorgeous coffered ceiling and a stunning 7 foot quartz island. Spend the morning in the sunroom warmed by a gas fireplace and the afternoon entertaining on the patio with a built-in grill and lovely views. If relaxing is more your style, you have to see the master suite! Soaking tub, tile shower, and a safe room built into the closet are just a couple of the highlights. Three additional bedrooms each have access to a full restroom. Truly too much to mention. Full amenity sheet is available.

None, Joplin, 64804 2 Beds 1 Bath | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Prime 2.78 Acres of I-44 Highway Frontage with easy access, located North of the Joplin Industrial Park and East of the round-a-bout. Property contains a 1234 +/- square foot residence featuring two bedrooms, one bath, living/dining area, woodburning fireplace, an open kitchen, a two car attached carport, rear privacy fenced patio with water garden, attached storage building, storm shelter and an above ground pool. The 40x60 detached workshop is complete with 220 electric, two 10' overhead doors, water spigot and is also plumbed for a bathroom. With yearly billboard land lease on I-44, 3 phase wiring and city water available across the street. Perfect for a variety of uses!!!

