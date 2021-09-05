Take a look at these homes on the market in Bismarck

(Bismarck, ND) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bismarck. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1601 N 13Th Street, Bismarck, 58501 6 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Duplex | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Amazing investment opportunity in this side by side duplex that is currently fully rented. Unit 1603 is a fully finished 4 bedroom (2 non conforming), 2 bath unit with several updates throughout. This unit has the single stall garage and a fenced area in the backyard. Unit 1601 is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit that has been occupied by a long term renter. The basement for this side is unfinished and this home has been kept in immaculate condition with a concrete patio. This home could be a great investment property with cash flow, or could be used as an owner occupied on one side and an investment on the other.

3117 Winnipeg Drive, Bismarck, 58503 2 Beds 3 Baths | $232,500 | Townhouse | 3,199 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Have you been looking for ease of living with great access to shopping, restaurants, banks, clinics etc.? Well this wonderful townhome may be just what you need. Located in North Hills 1st addition with charm and mature trees. When entering the property you will LOVE all the windows that look out to the treed yard and gives access to the deck for your outdoor enjoyment. On the main level you will find living room, dining with patio doors, kitchen with island, bonus family room and full bath. The upper level has 2 large bedrooms with ample closets and full bath. In the basement level there is another family room with patio doors out to the patio, wet bar, full bath and bonus room. This townhome has a double attached garage and monthly fee that covers, Trash, water, common area maintenance, lawn care, snow removal and exterior building insurance. This great property might be just what you have been searching for. Call your favorite Realtor today so that you can ''See the Possibilities.''

634 Garden Drive, Bismarck, 58504 4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Nicely maintained and updated! This ranch style home features newer windows, siding, kitchen cabinets, appliances and so much more. The upper level consists of 3 bedrooms, one which has been converted to main floor laundry, so you have the option of laundry upstairs or down. All the bedrooms are nicely sized. The lower level features a large family room with a wet bar, 3/4 bathroom, bedroom with an egress window and a spacious storage area. The exterior has a storage shed, partially fenced yard and ample area for a garden. Located close to walking paths, parks and more. A GREAT place to call home!!

518 8Th Street, Bismarck, 58501 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Duplex | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Here is an investment opportunity you won't want to miss with room to grow on income. Located in the heart of Bismarck a short distance to downtown, shopping, restaurants and the hospitals. This duplex, can be made into a triplex if desired, the basement is currently being used as a second bedroom and bathroom for the main level unit but could be turned into another 1 bedroom apartment with its own separate entrance. The upper 1 bedroom unit has been renovated with new kitchen, flooring, and appliances. The full bathroom offers a claw foot tub and the bedroom is spacious with a large walk in closet. The main floor unit is large, has a front porch area, large bedroom with attached bath. There is so much original character in this unit along with newer flooring. The main floor unit is currently using the basement space as a second bedroom with egress window. Each unit has its own entrance and laundry space. The duplex also offers newer hot water heater, newer furnace, all new windows, and a double stall garage where each stall belongs to each tenant.

