Take a look at these homes on the market in Victoria

(Victoria, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Victoria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

147 Huron Street, Victoria, 77905 5 Beds 5 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,461 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Gorgeous custom home, no detail overlooked w/16acre lake views in mind, on 5.47acres. Living Room w/brick fireplace. Huge Den w/custom cabinetry & wet bar. Glamorous Dining Room. Huge Kitchen w/large granite island, counters galore, & countless cabinets & Breakfast Nook w/view. Quaint private study. Downstairs bath w/handicap shower. Owner's Suite w/sitting area, his & her closets, bath w/shower & jetted tub, balcony w/views. Four extra bedrooms, walk-in closets, 3 have on-suite baths. Largest extra bedroom could be Media & Game Room, or Gym. Abundant storage space. Oversized 2 car garage w/flooring & cabinets. Fenced backyard w/room for pool & outdoor kitchen. Raised garden beds. Land has private pond. The 2000 sqft garage, shop, rv/boat storage has unique design w/garage loft apartment w/kitchenette, living & bedroom space w/access to downstairs bath. Amenities: Lake, picnic area & fishing pier. Home is lovingly maintained, has panoramic views & home is perfect; it just needs you!

106 Woodcreek Circle, Victoria, 77904 4 Beds 5 Baths | $797,385 | Single Family Residence | 4,231 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Kimberlite Homes custom project, completely gutted and rebuilt from the inside out!! This amazing 4BR/4.5BA home with a 3-car side entry garage on spacious 1.44 acre lot. All new electrical, plumbing water lines & fittings, new gas lines, and (2) new HVAC units with NG furnace. Also has new insulation in walls & ceilings meeting current codes, all new double pane vinyl windows, a new custom R-panel metal roof and so much more! Designer finishes from Kichler & Pfister with all new electrical and plumbing trimouts, commercial vinyl flooring & new carpet in bedrooms! Stunning lot is a must see is a one-of-a-kind in Woodway and even more unique with this one of a kind contemporary home! Too many upgrades to list with a few high-points including professional stainless appliances with a 48" natural gas range, and built in professional style fridge and freezer, custom tiled shower with freestanding tub, granite countertops and massive 48" sealed NG fireplace! This home is a must-see!

205 Andrea Court, Victoria, 77904 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home Ready for your family. Home will have 4 sided brick with an enhancement of stone in the2 front. The interior will have ceramic tile with granite counter tops and beautiful cabinets with open floor plan. Sprayed in foam insulation on the walls. Stainless steel appliances, Tiles shower in master bath. garden tub, walk in closet in master. Two car garage separate laundry room open floor plan. A must see. Home is under construction but completion is about 45-60 days, depending on supplies and weather.

585 Ocelot Road, Inez, 77968 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,669 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Country living at its finest. This beautiful 4600+ square foot home completed in 2020, sits on on a must see 3 acre lot. Amenities include an amazing bridge that stretches across a seasonal creek that runs through the middle of the property, and outdoor kitchen area with a gazebo and wood burning fireplace, a workshop, and a 2 car garage with a 700+ sq foot apartment. The 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Main Home features a wide open floor plan, three bonus rooms, and amazing attached gazebo area over looking the property. The property has a private driveway and 50+ full size live oak trees.

