Eau Claire-curious? These homes are on the market

6215 Aspen Meadow Court, Eau Claire, 54703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Duplex | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful exceptionally maintained home. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Patio off the dining area as well as off the family room in the lower level. Main floor laundry. Roomy kitchen, with pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen also has a spacious breakfast counter. Zero entry from garage. Move in ready! This home is a must see!

Lot 64 Chestnut Road, Eau Claire, 54701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 2021

3 bed & 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties. Featuring Open concept living w/vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. . Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet & double vanity. 1st floor laundry/mudroom w/ custom lockers. Stamped concrete porch & walkway with patio in back overlooking great yard. Great location close to schools, parks, golf course, shopping & main roads. Finished pictures not of subject property. Similar home available for showing upon request. 40K to finish basement with Family room, bathroom and bedroom.

517 Selma Street, Eau Claire, 54703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Great location for this charming 1.5 Story home which features 3 bedrooms, full unfinished basement with walk up stairs to back deck, partially fenced back yard, detached oversized 1 car garage, maintenance free siding, treed yard, and washer/dryer hookups in the lower level. Why pay rent when you can own? Call today for a personal showing.

1724 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire, 54703 4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,976 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Come check out this well cared for, four bedroom home on the edge of town! You will be only minutes from downtown, but will feel like you are in the country. You will enjoy the privacy of your backyard with wildlife roaming through and the sound of the creek not far away. This features a shed for a potential workshop or a place for your toys. Inside you will love the great layout! The basement could be setup as a mother in law suite as it already has a kitchen and and oversized room.

