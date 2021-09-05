Eau Claire-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Eau Claire, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eau Claire will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygDT5_0bnMgjcw00

6215 Aspen Meadow Court, Eau Claire, 54703

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Duplex | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Beautiful exceptionally maintained home. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Patio off the dining area as well as off the family room in the lower level. Main floor laundry. Roomy kitchen, with pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen also has a spacious breakfast counter. Zero entry from garage. Move in ready! This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact John Glassbrenner, Real Broker LLC at 608-513-1123

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557077)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O9P9_0bnMgjcw00

Lot 64 Chestnut Road, Eau Claire, 54701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 2021

3 bed & 2 bath new construction home by N&P Properties. Featuring Open concept living w/vaulted ceilings, Redwing Custom Cabinetry & flooring throughout. . Master suite w/ spacious walk in closet & double vanity. 1st floor laundry/mudroom w/ custom lockers. Stamped concrete porch & walkway with patio in back overlooking great yard. Great location close to schools, parks, golf course, shopping & main roads. Finished pictures not of subject property. Similar home available for showing upon request. 40K to finish basement with Family room, bathroom and bedroom.

For open house information, contact Jason Jesperson ~ Jesperson Group, C21 Affiliated at 715-832-2222

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1554629)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUbDC_0bnMgjcw00

517 Selma Street, Eau Claire, 54703

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Great location for this charming 1.5 Story home which features 3 bedrooms, full unfinished basement with walk up stairs to back deck, partially fenced back yard, detached oversized 1 car garage, maintenance free siding, treed yard, and washer/dryer hookups in the lower level. Why pay rent when you can own? Call today for a personal showing.

For open house information, contact Marty Tauger, RE/MAX Affiliates at 715-770-9181

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1553375)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J07i6_0bnMgjcw00

1724 Menomonie Street, Eau Claire, 54703

4 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,976 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Come check out this well cared for, four bedroom home on the edge of town! You will be only minutes from downtown, but will feel like you are in the country. You will enjoy the privacy of your backyard with wildlife roaming through and the sound of the creek not far away. This features a shed for a potential workshop or a place for your toys. Inside you will love the great layout! The basement could be setup as a mother in law suite as it already has a kitchen and and oversized room.

For open house information, contact The Germain Group, Woods & Water Realty Inc/Regional Office at 715-456-2256

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1557735)

