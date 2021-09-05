CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Take a look at these homes on the Dothan market now

Posted by 
Dothan Journal
Dothan Journal
 4 days ago

(Dothan, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dothan. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11096 S State Highway 605, Slocomb, 36375

4 Beds 3 Baths | $345,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,099 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Looking for a home with tons of space both inside AND out? Then this home is the ONE! 3 bonus rooms, 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with over 3 acres to enjoy! Rehobeth school zone, with a Slocomb Address. NEW appliances, and NEW carpet throughout the home. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home! Dont forget to check out the 3D Tour by copying and pasting this link https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=c8WcWP5BXB2

106 Littleleaf Court, Dothan, 36301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Looking for an immaculate home with beautiful upgrades, but don't want the new construction price? Look no further! This home boasts granite countertops, large kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, trey ceiling in master bedroom, huge master closet, beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace, screened-in back porch, tankless gas hot water heater, and more! This one definitely won't last long! Call and schedule your private showing today!

102 Bayberry Ln, Dothan, 36305

7 Beds 7 Baths | $939,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,158 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Beautiful executive style home in Dothan's most prestigious S/D. Perfect situation for the in laws or college aged child to live in guest house. Main house is 4200 sf w/ 4Br 3.5 BA. Guest house is 1958 sf complete with 3 BR/ 2.5 BA w/ stairlift to 2nd floor. Both are loaded with amenities to include granite counter tops, hdwd floors, 3 car garage. Main house features huge bonus room w/ full bath, large office, sep dining area, kitchen w/ dbl ovens, granite and SS appiances.

113 Orchard Cir, Dothan, 36305

4 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,229 Square Feet | Built in 2004

113 Orchard is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, Hardie Siding home in the “Grove Park Style”! You have 3 bedrooms/2bath downstairs and a nice size bonus/4th bdrm and half bath upstairs. The home features a large open space, living room (fireplace), dining, spacious eat in kitchen. It opens to a relaxing deck/ covered porch and manicured back yard with all types of fruit/flowering trees. Roof(5-6 yrs), HVAC(1 year American Standard) (Refrig.4 yrs) all newer Stainless appliances. Home has Extra Wide Doors!

