Check out these Rome homes on the market

(Rome, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rome will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2164 Wayside Road, Kingston, 30145 3 Beds 4 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1971

NO STRESS HERE! If Serenity, Security and Country living is what you desire this Craftsman Ranch with 9 acres located in the Model School District has it. The 3 bedroom 2 bath home has hardwoods, tongue and grove ceilings throughout. The living, dining and kitchen is open. Kitchen features craftsman cabinets and stainless steal appliances. Off from the kitchen and dining area a sunroom looks out over the beautiful property with above ground well maintained pool and deck. Property is fenced for livestock and has a barn equipped with stalls, tack and feed room. RV/Farm

300 E 3Rd Street, Rome, 30161 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1940

OH MY GOODNESS! This 1940s era home has been REBUILT from the foundation to the roof. The only original interior feature is the mantle that has been fitted with an electric fireplace, complete with a remote for easy on/off. What's NEW? Basically, EVERYTHING! Sidewalks, PARKING PAD, landscaping, siding, 3 porches, flooring, walls, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, and even a HUGE master closet that could be a dressing room with the addition of a chair and a mirror! This beautiful home has 3BR with the master suite separated from the 2 secondary bedrooms in the back of the house. The master ensuite has double vanities and large shower. The second full bath is found between the guest bedrooms. The main living area is a wonderful open concept for easy entertaining. Even the laundry area/mud room has been customized with a recessed dryer vent attachment. Tax records do not reflect the new sq ft of 1500. All of this is nestled in an adorable mill house on a 0.22 acre corner lot in the quaint Shannon Village.

15 Stratford Way, Kingston, 30145 4 Beds 5 Baths | $419,900 | 2,559 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION!! in Kingston just over Bartow County line. SPACIOUS CAMBRIDGE PLAN ON FULL DAYLIGHT BASEMENT!! Convenient to Rome (15 minutes) and Cartersville - I-75 (20 minutes). Four modern farmhouse plans to choose from situated on large 3 acre+ lots in a 15 home community. Covered porches, open floor plans, amazing finishes from an award winning Builder!!

603 East Third Street, Rome, 30161 2 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Townhouse | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 2021

What a marvelous time to live in Downtown Rome off Broad St. These townhomes will be in a gated/fenced space with beautiful landscaping. The exterior will be board and batten siding with stone accents. Phase 1 features 10 units. There are 2 and 3 bedrooms. Each unit will have a small patio space out back. Each unit is independent of the other with spacing in between. Walk to Broad Street restaurants, shops and bars. Don't wait because these won't last long.

