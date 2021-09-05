CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indictments issued against 6 in Madison County

By Scott Cousins
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man has been indicted for possession of cocaine and weapons near St. Ambrose School in Godfrey last month. Lance R. Gardner, 31, of Alton, was indicted Thursday, Sept. 2 by a Madison County grand jury on unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while located within 500 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and armed violence, all Class X felonies, and unlawful use of weapons, a Class 3 non-probational felony.

