On the hunt for a home in Sioux City? These houses are on the market

6340 Golf View Place, Sioux City, 51106 4 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,262 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This is the Home you have been Dreaming of!! Nestled on Investor's Row on Whispering Creek Golf Course 1st Hole!! This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage + Golf Cart Garage Ranch Home is Sporting over 4200 SQ/FT of Space and Views of the Entire Front 9. You walk into the Beautiful Foyer with Views straight through the Home!! Off the Foyer is the Dining Room and Living Room. The Living Room has a Floor to Ceiling Fireplace and Space for all Gatherings. Off the Living Room is the Kitchen with its Marvelous Island with Granite Counter-Tops and Eat-In Dining Area. Also off the Kitchen is a Den with Scenic Golf Course Views that you will spend most of your time in!! The Master Bedroom Suite hosts Front 9 Views, 2 Walk In Closets, a Jetted Tub, and Double Sink Vanity. Also on the Main Floor is another Bedroom, a Half Bath, and Main Floor Laundry. Downstairs, the Family Room has a Walk Out to the Patio and an Elegant Fireplace. There is also a Den off the Family Room that has many options for use. Also Downstairs are 2 Bedrooms, each with Walk In Closets and a Jack-and-Jill Bathroom, and plenty of Storage Space for all your needs. Outside you have a Magnificent Deck that is off the Kitchen and Living Room, a Gentle Sloping Backyard down to the 1st Hole Green, and access to your Golf Cart Garage. This is everything you were Dreaming of in a Golf Course home on Whispering Creek!! Listing Agent is Related to Seller...

543 164Th St, Dakota City, 68731 3 Beds 4 Baths | $394,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,533 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Gorgeous acreage, convenient location, close to town! This 3+ bedroom home has 3 bedrooms on the main floor including a large master suite with walk-in closet, French doors to front patio, and tiled 3/4 bathroom. Main floor also features eat-in kitchen with island bar, dining area with fireplace, full bath, laundry room, and large living room. Finished basement has a family room, den/office, and half bath with all new flooring. Entertain on the beautiful back patio or in the newer out building. 3,000 sqft out building was built in 2017 with 2 garage stalls, finished game room/event room, half bath, and office area(all utilities separate). Enjoy having horses or working from home with this great property!

119 Doral Lane, Dakota Dunes, 57049 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,163 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fantastic location condo with open concept kitchen and living areas with heated floors, dining room walks out to deck and large patio, green space behind condo creates a private backyard. Bedroom used as office has murphy bed, master located at back of house for a great view. Basement finish started for buyer, make your own choice on flooring and tile ~ 9 foot ceilings, set up for family room, bar, full bath just needs vanity top and shower tiled, 3rd bedroom with walk in closet, work out room with sauna, epoxy floors with large storage area. Garage is oversized, heated with epoxy coated floor. Low utilities. $175 monthly HOA fee covers exterior maintenance including watering, mowing, snow removal. Buyer to verify room sizes.

2011 Center St., Sioux City, 51103 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Stylish, new construction home with down payment assistance available to those that meet the income eligibility requirements. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a single car garage. The kitchen has Shaker style cabinetry with an island, and appliances including fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The open concept floor plan is bright and inviting, with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room, living room, and bathroom, with carpet in the bedrooms. The basement has an egress window for future finish of an additional bedroom, bathroom, and living room. All inquiries and offers should be submitted with City of Sioux City Preapplication Form. Owner is a licensed real estate broker in the state of Iowa.

