Hagerstown, MD

Take a look at these homes on the Hagerstown market now

Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 4 days ago

(Hagerstown, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hagerstown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGEO7_0bnMgW6N00

1080 Plateau Ct., Hagerstown, 21740

5 Beds 3 Baths | $434,990 | 2,511 Square Feet | Built in None

The Hayden is a two-story plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in 2,511 square feet. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home office. The gourmet kitchen has an oversized island for extra seating and a large pantry, and it opens to the dining area and a spacious living room. A bedroom with a full bathroom completes the main level. The owners suite on the second level offers a luxurious owners bath with a soaking garden tub and separate shower, private bathroom, double vanities and a large walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, a walk-in laundry room, and a loft-style living room on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Counselor D.R. Horton - Maryland

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-42239-X414)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNgAN_0bnMgW6N00

530 Dunn Irvin Drive, Hagerstown, 21740

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Welcome home! Seller is highly motivated! This property is nothing short of spectacular. Nesting on a quiet side street, right off of route 70 this home has central location to shopping malls, a step away Hagerstown City Park with beautiful swans in the water, live entertainment & relaxation. This single family property has a lot of the qualities that a first time homebuyer or homeowner looking to upsize would want! Step into your new home into a large living room off of the kitchen and dinning room! With separate spacious living room and dinning room you have plenty of options on the main level of this property. The kitchen is has been recently updated with an eat-in island to give you even more options! With three beds and two full baths this would make a nice home for anyone looking for space & privacy. The yard is immaculate with plenty of shade on hot summer days. Plenty of options! Think fast this one wonâ€™t last long!

For open house information, contact Devin Robinson, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-182780)

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

