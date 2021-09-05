Check out these St George homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

(St George, UT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in St George. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXRyC_0bnMgVDe00

3632 S 1470 W, St George, 84790

4 Beds 2 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,138 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Elegant home in Bloomington has what every home buyer is looking for! Open kitchen with upgraded appliances, dining area, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and a beautiful stone gas fireplace. Brand new AC unit and water heater. Beautifully landscaped front and back yard. You will love the entertaining space in the back!

For open house information, contact KORY LARSEN, IPRO REALTY NETWORK UNION PARK at 801-599-1206

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zbo8g_0bnMgVDe00

1381 W Clinton Way, St George, 84770

5 Beds 3 Baths | $409,000 | Townhouse | 2,302 Square Feet | Built in 2009

5 bedroom house with LVP throughout the upstairs and concrete floors in the basement and synthetic grass in the backyard, perfect for a busy family or an investor. Granite counter tops, 9' ceilings on both floors, tons of storage, celling fans, and an electric fireplace. Garage has built in shelves and epoxy floors. Basement is plumbed for a wet bar.

For open house information, contact JOSEPH D EVES, RED ROCK REAL ESTATE at 435-275-2775

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaR6T_0bnMgVDe00

1705 W Green Valley Ln, St George, 84770

4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in 1978

A MUST SEE! This house is darling! Features 2 master suites and flex space for your needs. Built in book shelves and 2 year old carpet and paint. Updated appliances. Fully fenced in back yard and mature landscaping. Also has room for an RV pad.

For open house information, contact SHAWNA EVANS, COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER at 435-628-6700

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZoeb_0bnMgVDe00

345 N 2450 E, St George, 84790

3 Beds 2 Baths | $364,900 | Townhouse | 1,403 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Highly sought after townhome in Cotton Manor, split bedroom floor plan with great room. Absolutely no steps. Kitchen appliances stay. Well maintained common areas in this subdivision. New carpet to be installed on 8/26. Seller is paying the special assessment (pool resurface).

For open house information, contact ANITA KAY, VISTA REAL ESTATE at 435-632-5491

Copyright © 2021 Washington County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

See more property details

