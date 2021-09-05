CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Take a look at these homes for sale in Lima

Lima News Flash
 4 days ago

(Lima, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lima than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

125 Eagles Point W, Lima, 45805

2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Townhouse | 1,017 Square Feet | Built in 2002

BEAUTIFUL, SMALLER, ONE STORY CONDO IN EAGLES POINT WEST. ONE OWNER HOME. IMMACULATE CONDO IN MOVE IN READY CONDITION. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CONDO FEE OF $165/MONTH COVERS COMMON AREA, EXTERIOR INSURANCE, MAINTENANCE EXTERIOR & SNOW REMOVAL.

466 S Collins Avenue, Lima, 45804

3 Beds 1 Bath | $132,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Check out this east side ranch home close to shopping and dining. Lots of recent updates including metal roof, front porch, bathroom remodel, a/c unit, basement windows, flooring in bedrooms, living room and patio. Basement has been water proofed with lifetime warranty. New front and rear entry doors. Schedule your showing today!

2246 Garden Blvd., Lima, 45805

2 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Home has been un-occupied for many years. Utilities are all off. Sold "As Is" Condition does not reflect long term vacancy. Solid structure looking to be updated.

3472 Early Avenue, Lima, 45801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home to 3472 Early Ave In Bath School District. This 3 bedroom home has 1440 sq ft of living space, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and sits on 2.46 acres of land with a pond. There are 2 buildings on the property--a 40X25 heated building with electric and a concrete floor and a 2 car detached garage with new garage doors. The washer and dryer can be hooked up in the basement or on the main floor. There is a 2nd floor which has bonus living space that just needs some finishing off and duct work ran. In 2015 a new foundation was added by Cornerstone Basement Solutions. There is new flooring throughout and many updates including fresh paint and a new furnace. This home has a back up generator, natural gas, city water and county sewer.

